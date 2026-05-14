Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at Spokane Zephyr FC: Saturday, 4PM

Published on May 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - As the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League regular season comes to a close, Brooklyn FC will travel on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET for the club's final match against Spokane Zephyr FC.

Spokane enters the weekend sitting fifth in the league standings and remains in the race for a top-four playoff spot. With postseason hopes still alive, Spokane is expected to bring intensity and a strong desire for all three points in front of their home crowd.

The club has been in outstanding form recently, going unbeaten in its last four matches with three wins and one draw during that stretch. Included in that run was an impressive 2-1 victory over league leaders Sporting JAX, further proving Spokane's quality heading into the regular season finale.

Spokane's attack has been led by 26-year-old forward Lena Silano, who has recorded six goals and four assists this season while consistently creating danger in the final third. In midfield, 24-year-old Emma Jaskaniec has also played a major role in Spokane's success, contributing four goals and one assist while helping drive the team's creativity and attacking tempo.

Defensively, goalkeeper Hope Hisey has been one of the league's standout performers all season long. Her 86 saves lead the entire league, putting her 22 saves ahead of second-place goalkeeper Kat Asman in the save rankings.

For Brooklyn, midfielder Sam Kroeger continues to be the heartbeat of the club's attack. Kroeger has delivered eight assists this season, the most in the entire league, establishing herself as one of the top playmakers in the competition and a key creative force for Brooklyn throughout the campaign.

While the playoff picture may not be on the line for Brooklyn, the squad will still look to finish the season with determination and pride as they aim to close out the year on a positive note in the club's final match of the campaign.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 13, 2026

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