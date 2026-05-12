Brooklyn FC Welcomes the Next Generation of Athletes for Youth Sports Night this Saturday
Published on May 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
This Saturday night, Brooklyn FC is celebrating the young athletes, teams, and families that make sports in our borough so special.
After a full day of excitement at the 2026 RBC Brooklyn Half ending in Coney Island, keep the celebration going under the lights at Maimonides Park as Brooklyn FC hosts Hartford Athletic in a massive Prinx Tires USL Cup showdown. Fans can expect a family-friendly evening packed with interactive activities, pre-game festivities, and exciting soccer under the lights at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.
Brooklyn enters the match with momentum after a commanding 3-0 victory over the New York Cosmos in the opening round of the tournament and will look to keep that energy rolling at home this weekend.
Whether your child plays soccer, basketball, baseball, rugby, or simply loves being active with friends, Youth Sports Night is all about celebrating the spirit of teamwork, competition, and community across Brooklyn.
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Pre-Game On-Field Parade
Before kickoff, youth teams, local groups, and fans will have the opportunity to participate in a special on-field parade around the perimeter of the pitch.
The parade will begin at 5:45 PM, so fans interested in participating are encouraged to arrive early and head down to field level before kickoff.
Family-Friendly Activities on the Concourse
Throughout the evening, fans can enjoy a variety of interactive activities around the concourse, including:
Face painting
Bracelet making
Sign-making stations to create custom Brooklyn FC posters and gameday messages
A special Brooklyn FC "Stoop Sale" featuring select club merchandise outside on the concourse near the team store
Activities will be available from 5:30 PM through the end of the match, making it the perfect Saturday night outing for families and youth teams alike. Fans can also enjoy a special halftime rugby match featuring players from Brooklyn Youth Rugby as part of the evening's celebration of youth sports across the borough.
The Matchup: Brooklyn FC vs. Hartford Athletic
Saturday's showdown carries major stakes as Brooklyn FC continues its run in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage.
Brooklyn enters Round 2 of Group 5 play sitting atop the standings after a dominant 3-0 victory over the New York Cosmos in the club's opening match of the tournament. With three points and a +3 goal differential already on the board, Brooklyn has an early edge in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested group.
Meanwhile, Hartford Athletic comes into Saturday looking for its first win of the competition after opening group play with a draw.
Current Group 5 Standings:
Brooklyn FC - 3 pts
Westchester SC - 2 pts
Rhode Island FC - 2 pts
Portland Hearts of Pine - 1 pt
Hartford Athletic - 1 pt
New York Cosmos - 0 pts
With advancement implications already beginning to take shape, expect an intense atmosphere under the lights at Maimonides Park.
After the final whistle, young fans will also have the chance to head onto the field for post-game penalty kicks. Fans interested in participating can sign up at the activation booth located on the concourse during the match.
Opponent: Hartford Athletic
Competition: Prinx Tires USL Cup - Group Stage, Round 2
Kickoff: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
Location: Maimonides Park in Coney Island
Tickets: Available now on SeatGeek
Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 12, 2026
- Brooklyn FC Welcomes the Next Generation of Athletes for Youth Sports Night this Saturday - Brooklyn FC
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