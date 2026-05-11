Brooklyn FC Battles Back But Falls 3-1 on the Road against Lexington SC

Published on May 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Lexington Kentucky - Brooklyn FC women fought until the final whistle on Sunday afternoon but fell 3-1 against Lexington SC in Gainbridge Super League action.

Brooklyn opened the match aggressively and nearly found an early breakthrough through defender Leah Scarpelli, whose long-range effort in the fourth minute was blocked before another attempt minutes later narrowly missed the target.

Goalkeeper Bre Norris was called into action multiple times throughout the first half and delivered several important saves to keep Brooklyn within reach early in the match.

Norris denied efforts from forward Addie McCain and midfielder McKenzie Weinert as Lexington increased attacking pressure midway through the opening half.

Lexington eventually broke through in the 39th minute when McKenzie Weinert finished inside the box following an assist from Addie McCain. The hosts added two more goals before halftime through Catherine Barry and Weinert again to take a 3-0 lead into the break.

Brooklyn responded with renewed energy in the second half after halftime substitutions brought fresh momentum into the match.

Midfielders Samantha Kroeger, Emma Loving, Jennifer Cudjoe, Hope Breslin, and forward Rebecca Cooke all entered the match as Brooklyn pushed forward in search of a comeback.

The visitors nearly pulled one back in the 47th minute when Scarpelli unleashed a long-distance strike that forced a strong save from Lexington goalkeeper Kat Asman.

Brooklyn's pressure was rewarded in the 69th minute. Following sustained attacking pressure and a dangerous corner delivery from Kroeger, Cooke rose inside the six-yard box and headed home Brooklyn's lone goal of the game to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Brooklyn continued creating opportunities late in the second half and earned a penalty in the 84th minute after Cooke was brought down inside the area. However, Asman saved the penalty attempt to preserve Lexington's advantage.

Midfielder Jessica Garziano and center back Kelsey Hill both generated additional late chances as Brooklyn continued to push forward, but Lexington held on for the result.

SCORING SUMMARY

Lexington SC - McKenzie Weinert (Addie McCain), 39'; Catherine Barry (Alyssa Bourgeois), 44'; McKenzie Weinert (Sarah Griffith), 45'

Brooklyn FC - Rebecca Cooke (Leah Scarpelli), 69'

DISCIPLINE

Brooklyn FC: Antoinette Williams (Yellow Card) 45+2'

Lexington SC: McKenzie Weinert (Yellow Card) 6', Sarah Griffith (Yellow Card) 64'

LINEUPS

Lexington SC - Kat Asman; Alyssa Bourgeois, Georgia Brown, Allison Pantuso, Regan Steigleder (Hannah Sharts 81'); Darya Rajaee (Tatiana Fung 58'), Sarah Griffith (Amber Nguyen 74'), Taylor Aylmer (C); McKenzie Weinert (Hannah Johnson 57'), Addie McCain, Catherine Barry (Hannah White 74')

Unused Substitutes: Sarah Cox, McKenzie Hawkins, Nicole Vernis

Brooklyn FC - Bre Norris; Jordan Thompson, Kelsey Hill, Antoinette Williams (Emma Loving 45'), Sam Rosette (C) (Samantha Kroeger 45'); Leah Scarpelli, Rylan Childers (Jennifer Cudjoe 59'), Kristina Markovic (Hope Breslin 59'); Sofia Lewis (Rebecca Cooke 65'), Ana Markovic, Jessica Garziano

Unused Substitutes: Kelsey Daugherty, Alice Barbieri

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC WOMEN

Brooklyn FC will close out the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season on the road against Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday, May 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

All matches are available live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 10, 2026

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