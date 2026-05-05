Sam Kroeger Named to Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month Starting XI

Published on May 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Women's midfielder Sam Kroeger has been named to the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month (TOTM) Starting XI for April, marking her third Team of the Month honor of the 2025/26 season.

Kroeger anchored Brooklyn's midfield across a three-match April slate, playing every minute while contributing on both sides of the ball. She delivered a standout performance in Brooklyn's 3-0 win over Dallas Trinity FC on April 12, recording two assists, including the cross that set up Rebecca Cooke's Goal of the Month-nominated strike. Kroeger followed with another complete performance in a 1-1 draw against Dallas on April 25, contributing three chances created, two tackles, and two clearances to help Brooklyn secure a point.

She currently sits tied for first in the Gainbridge Super League with seven assists on the season.

The Team of the Month is selected by league technical staff.

Brooklyn FC Women close out their 2025/26 campaign on the road, traveling to Lexington SC on Sunday, May 10 at 2:00 PM ET before heading west to face Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday, May 16 at 4:00 PM ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 5, 2026

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