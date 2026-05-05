Sam Kroeger Named to Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month Starting XI
Published on May 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Women's midfielder Sam Kroeger has been named to the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month (TOTM) Starting XI for April, marking her third Team of the Month honor of the 2025/26 season.
Kroeger anchored Brooklyn's midfield across a three-match April slate, playing every minute while contributing on both sides of the ball. She delivered a standout performance in Brooklyn's 3-0 win over Dallas Trinity FC on April 12, recording two assists, including the cross that set up Rebecca Cooke's Goal of the Month-nominated strike. Kroeger followed with another complete performance in a 1-1 draw against Dallas on April 25, contributing three chances created, two tackles, and two clearances to help Brooklyn secure a point.
She currently sits tied for first in the Gainbridge Super League with seven assists on the season.
The Team of the Month is selected by league technical staff.
Brooklyn FC Women close out their 2025/26 campaign on the road, traveling to Lexington SC on Sunday, May 10 at 2:00 PM ET before heading west to face Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday, May 16 at 4:00 PM ET.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Dallas Trinity FC's Amber Wisner Named to Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for April - Dallas Trinity FC
- Carolina Ascent Lands Four on April Team of the Month - Carolina Ascent FC
- Catherine Barry Named April Player of the Month, Three Additional Gals in Green Join in Team of the Month - Lexington Sporting Club
- Kiara Locklear Named to April Team of the Month - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Three DC Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League April Team of the Month - DC Power FC
- Sam Kroeger Named to Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month Starting XI - Brooklyn FC
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Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- Sam Kroeger Named to Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month Starting XI
- Rebecca Cooke Earns Goal of the Month Nomination
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