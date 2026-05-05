Catherine Barry Named April Player of the Month, Three Additional Gals in Green Join in Team of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Four Lexington Sporting Club women were named to the Gainbridge Super League's April Team of the Month Tuesday, headlined by Catherine Barry winning the league's prestigious Player of the Month award.

In addition to Barry, Alyssa Bourgeois received a Team of the Month accolade while McKenzie Weinert and Kat Asman were named to the bench.

Barry stole the Super League show on the first day of the month, scoring a looping goal from 50 yards out that received national recognition. That goal is currently nominated for the league's Goal of the Month.

Overall, Barry scored five times in April. In doing so, she recorded the first hat trick in LSC women's history, an additional brace and took the lead in the 2025/26 Golden Boot race.

She also logged her fourth assist of the season and created six chances throughout the month.

Bourgeois played all 360 minutes for Lexington in April. Defensively, she tallied seven interceptions, won six of nine tackle attempts and 33 of 49 duels (67%). Offensively, the right-back logged one assist, seven chances created and 25 final-third entries.

Weinert bagged two goals of her own and created five scoring chances in total. She also won 24 of 39 duels (62%).

LSC goalkeeper Kat Asman added two more clean sheets to her league-leading total in April, making 10 saves on 12 shots faced en route to a 3W-1L-0D record.

Barry's Player of the Month award is the first for any Lexington player this season and her fourth Team of the Month honor of the season.

Bourgeois' honor marks her first of the campaign, and the award marks the third of the season for both Weinert and Asman.

2025/26 Team of the Month Recognitions

September

Catherine Barry

Addie McCain

Kat Asman (bench)

October

Sarah Griffith

Hannah Sharts

Addie McCain (bench)

Kat Asman (bench)

November

Masaki Hemmi (Coach)

McKenzie Weinert

Taylor Aylmer

December

Allison Pantuso

Taylor Aylmer (bench)

February

Catherine Barry

Allison Pantuso

McKenzie Weinert (bench)

March

Darya Rajaee

Regan Steigleder

Catherine Barry (bench)

April

Catherine Barry (Player of the Month)

Alyssa Bourgeois

McKenzie Weinert (bench)

Kat Asman (bench)







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.