Catherine Barry Named April Player of the Month, Three Additional Gals in Green Join in Team of the Month
Published on May 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Lexington Sporting Club women were named to the Gainbridge Super League's April Team of the Month Tuesday, headlined by Catherine Barry winning the league's prestigious Player of the Month award.
In addition to Barry, Alyssa Bourgeois received a Team of the Month accolade while McKenzie Weinert and Kat Asman were named to the bench.
Barry stole the Super League show on the first day of the month, scoring a looping goal from 50 yards out that received national recognition. That goal is currently nominated for the league's Goal of the Month.
Overall, Barry scored five times in April. In doing so, she recorded the first hat trick in LSC women's history, an additional brace and took the lead in the 2025/26 Golden Boot race.
She also logged her fourth assist of the season and created six chances throughout the month.
Bourgeois played all 360 minutes for Lexington in April. Defensively, she tallied seven interceptions, won six of nine tackle attempts and 33 of 49 duels (67%). Offensively, the right-back logged one assist, seven chances created and 25 final-third entries.
Weinert bagged two goals of her own and created five scoring chances in total. She also won 24 of 39 duels (62%).
LSC goalkeeper Kat Asman added two more clean sheets to her league-leading total in April, making 10 saves on 12 shots faced en route to a 3W-1L-0D record.
Barry's Player of the Month award is the first for any Lexington player this season and her fourth Team of the Month honor of the season.
Bourgeois' honor marks her first of the campaign, and the award marks the third of the season for both Weinert and Asman.
2025/26 Team of the Month Recognitions
September
Catherine Barry
Addie McCain
Kat Asman (bench)
October
Sarah Griffith
Hannah Sharts
Addie McCain (bench)
Kat Asman (bench)
November
Masaki Hemmi (Coach)
McKenzie Weinert
Taylor Aylmer
December
Allison Pantuso
Taylor Aylmer (bench)
February
Catherine Barry
Allison Pantuso
McKenzie Weinert (bench)
March
Darya Rajaee
Regan Steigleder
Catherine Barry (bench)
April
Catherine Barry (Player of the Month)
Alyssa Bourgeois
McKenzie Weinert (bench)
Kat Asman (bench)
Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Dallas Trinity FC's Amber Wisner Named to Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for April - Dallas Trinity FC
- Carolina Ascent Lands Four on April Team of the Month - Carolina Ascent FC
- Catherine Barry Named April Player of the Month, Three Additional Gals in Green Join in Team of the Month - Lexington Sporting Club
- Kiara Locklear Named to April Team of the Month - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Three DC Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League April Team of the Month - DC Power FC
- Sam Kroeger Named to Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month Starting XI - Brooklyn FC
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Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Catherine Barry Named April Player of the Month, Three Additional Gals in Green Join in Team of the Month
- Lexington SC Women Move into First Place with Draw at Spokane Zephyr FC
- Lexington SC Women Eye League's Single-Season Points Record at Spokane Zephyr FC
- Lexington SC, Gainbridge Offering All Fans Complimentary Tickets to Women's Regular Season Finale
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