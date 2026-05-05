Carolina Ascent Lands Four on April Team of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League announced today that four Carolina Ascent members have been named to the April Team of the Month.

Jill Aguilera, Sydney Martinez, and Jenna Butler all earned honors, while Head Coach Philip Poole picked up his second consecutive Coach of the Month award as Carolina Ascent won all four matches in April.

Aguilera enjoyed her most prolific offensive month of the season in April. Twice, the left back struck against Tampa Bay Sun from the spot - first on April 5 and most recently on April 25 to win the match in stoppage time. Aguilera set up the goal before her winner as well, reaching the double-digit plateau for assists in her Super League career on Jenna Butler's goal.

Martinez built off her March Team of the Month honor with another sterling month. The Puerto Rican goalkeeper posted two more clean sheets and allowed only two goals in the four matches. Martinez came up with her best performance of the campaign in the postseason-clinching match at Dallas Trinity, making six saves in the victory. Her clean sheet in Dallas marked her 10th career clean sheet, joining only Spokane's Hope Hisey and Sporting JAX's Kaitlyn Parks as the only players to reach the threshold.

The league leader in clearances, Butler wrapped up her excellent month with her first goal of the season at Tampa Bay. The defender has now earned Team of the Month honors three times this season, tying her for the team lead. A stalwart on the defensive line, Butler is tied for the team-high in minutes played (2,250), and leads in clearances (170) and blocks (13).

The reigning Coach of the Year Poole earned his third Coach of the Month honor of the campaign. Carolina continued its strong March with a perfect April, winning all four games and staying in the hunt for the Players' Shield. The nine-game unbeaten run sits as the fourth-longest in league history. Not only have the Ascent gotten solid results at American Legion Memorial Stadium, but the team has been phenomenal on the road. The club's eight away victories sits only behind Sporting JAX's nine as the most in a single season.

FINAL HOME MATCH

CAROLINA vs. SPORTING JAX

May 16 | 7:00 PM

$10 TICKETS







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