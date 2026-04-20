Baisden's Late Goal Sends Carolina Ascent Back to the Postseason

Published on April 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







DALLAS, TX - Carolina Ascent FC clinched its second consecutive playoff berth Sunday afternoon with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Dallas Trinity FC at the Cotton Bowl.

Rylee Baisden delivered the decisive moment in the 89th minute, heading home the game-winner to send Carolina back to the postseason. In goal, Sydney Martinez was outstanding, making seven saves to secure her 10th career Super League clean sheet, doing so less than 24 hours after featuring for Puerto Rico.

Carolina's first real chance came in the 14th minute and nearly produced a breakthrough. Addisyn Merrick surged nearly 50 yards upfield before slipping a pass to Tyler Lussi, whose powerful strike was turned away by Dallas goalkeeper Tyler McCamey.

The opening stretch largely belonged to the hosts. Dallas controlled possession early and tested Martinez repeatedly, forcing three saves within the first 20 minutes.

Dallas nearly broke through in the 39th minute when Chioma Ubogagu found Heather Stainbrook in the area, but her effort deflected just wide of the post. Moments later, the match opened up end-to-end. Mackenzie George raced onto a ball behind the Dallas back line but was denied at the end line, while Jasmine Hamid's attempt from the edge of the box was calmly handled by Martinez.

Stainbrook came closest to scoring before halftime, striking a left-footed volley that clipped the crossbar in stoppage time.

Dallas carried its attacking pressure into the second half, but Martinez continued to stand tall. In the 68th minute, she produced one of her best saves of the night, denying Lauren Flynn at the back post off a corner.

With time winding down, Carolina found its moment.

In the 89th minute, Riley Parker released Merrick down the flank. The outside back drove into the box and whipped a dangerous cross across the face of goal, where Baisden rose to head it home from close range.

Dallas pushed for a stoppage-time equalizer, but Martinez capped her standout performance by smothering a final dangerous ball from Hamid to preserve the clean sheet.

With the result, Carolina Ascent becomes the third team to clinch a playoff spot this season, joining Sporting JAX and Lexington SC. The victory also keeps Carolina within one point of Lexington in the standings.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Philip Poole on the win:

"This is a very difficult place to come and to get three points, so I'm really proud of the group. We were under pressure for long periods of the game, but even with that pressure, I still think we had the best three chances of the game. We didn't take the lead early and we heaped some pressure on ourselves, but to show a level of resilience, to stay in it, and get the job done was really satisfying for the group."

Poole on clinching a playoff berth:

"It's a big deal for the players and the club to know we're in the postseason again. It's always one game at a time, one opponent at a time. Regardless, it's a good time of the year and it's good to be above the line."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 19, 2026

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