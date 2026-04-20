Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Carolina Ascent FC, 1-0

Published on April 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (9-10-5, 32 points) dropped a 1-0 decision vs. Carolina Ascent FC (12-7-6, 42 points) on Sunday afternoon from Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match had an attendance of 5,225 fans for the club's "Boots' Rodeo" match, presented by UT Southwestern Medical Center.

In the third and final regular season meeting between the sides, the first half would prove to be a physical, scoreless back-and-forth affair. A competitive match throughout, Carolina forward Rylee Baisden headed in the game-winner in the 89th minute.

With the result, Trinity FC is now 3-5-3 in the spring portion of its schedule and remains in the Gainbridge Super League playoff picture, sitting in fourth place.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC sits in playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League standings (4th place overall; the top four teams make the playoffs). Dallas (9-10-5, 32 points) is 10 points back of third-place Carolina Ascent FC (12-7-6, 42 points), and also three points ahead of fifth-place club DC Power FC (7-9-8, 29 points).

DTFC has a record of 5-5-3 at home this season.

Dallas is now 1-2-0 against Carolina this season and 3-3-1 all-time, dating back to 2024.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey had one save, giving her 31 saves on the season, across 11 matches played (one clean sheet).

15 players saw action for Dallas against Carolina.

Dallas tallied 24 total shots (seven shots on target); Carolina had eight total shots (two shots on target).

DTFC won the time-of-possession battle (59.3% to CAR's 40.7%).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC begins a three-match road stretch with a visit to Brooklyn FC (6-11-7, 25 points) on Saturday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. CT from Maimonides Park. The match will air on KFAA (Ch. 29) and stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On his message to the team...

"The message after the match was the same that I gave at halftime. We can't let teams stay around. I was really happy with the performance. I thought that we completely dominated the game, very similar to what we played like when we played at their place, but probably even more dominant. We created a number of chances, box entries, shots, and shots on target. We've got to execute better."

Forward Jasmine Hamid

On how her transition to Dallas has been...

"The team has been so welcoming. Everybody on the staff has been great, just getting me comfortable and playing and stuff like that. I've just been adjusting to everything and it's going well, I like it a lot. Obviously it's a transition going from one place to another so quickly, especially this late in the season. I'm grateful, excited to be here, and excited to see how this can grow from here."

Defender Lauren Flynn

On the team's performance and Carolina's late goal...

"If we finish our chances, we don't put ourselves in the position where that's a game-changing goal. I think our defense did have a solid performance, we just have to see it through all 90 minutes, and we didn't do that today. We wanted to make sure we got back to our identity and I think we did that today. It's just a tough result because I think we did play well and we did work hard."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 19, 2026

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