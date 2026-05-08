Tune in Alert: Dallas Trinity FC at Tampa Bay Sun FC - Saturday, May 9

Published on May 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







SUNSHINE STATE SHOWDOWN: Dallas Trinity FC (9-10-7, 34 points) travels to the Sunshine State this Saturday, May 9 to face Tampa Bay Sun FC (5-12-9, 24 points) in its final regular season road match. Dallas enters the weekend holding a one-point lead over both DC Power FC and Spokane Zephyr FC for the fourth and final postseason spot in the Gainbridge Super League standings with two matches remaining. DTFC can clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win over Tampa Bay AND a Spokane loss to DC later that night.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT from Suncoast Credit Union Field in Tampa and will be aired on KFAA (Ch. 29) and streamed on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio. DTFC is 4-5-4 on the road this season.

Saturday evening marks the third and final regular season meeting between Dallas and Tampa Bay this year; DTFC is 0-1-1 against TB this season, with an all-time record of 1-2-4 (including playoffs).

WATCH PARTIES: Fans can support Dallas Trinity FC at two official watch parties across the Metroplex. Join the club at White Rock Brewing Co. in Dallas beginning at 6 p.m., or head to the one-night-only AT&T Stadium takeover in Arlington, presented by Vanta and Nike, where DTFC's match will be shown across 16 screens, starting at 5 p.m.

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NEXT MATCH: DTFC will return to the Cotton Bowl to close out its regular season slate on Saturday, May 16 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-12-8, 23 points) at 7:30 p.m. CT; it'll be Fan Appreciation Night and a final home-pitch goodbye to retiring team captain Amber Wisner. Don't forget to grab your Amber Wisner bobblehead and catch the post-match fireworks! The match will air on KFAA (Ch. 29) and stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 8, 2026

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