Tune in Alert: Dallas Trinity FC at Dc Power FC - Friday, May 1

Published on April 30, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







BATTLE IN DC: Dallas Trinity FC (9-10-6, 33 points) heads up to our Nation's Capital for a pivotal clash with DC Power FC (8-9-8, 32 points) this Friday, May 1. Dallas enters the match with a one-point edge on DC for the fourth and final postseason spot in the Gainbridge Super League playoff picture with just three regular season matches remaining. Spokane Zephyr FC also remains just one point back of Dallas in a tight race to the finish.

Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. CT from Audi Field and will be aired on KFAA (Ch. 29) and streamed on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio. DTFC is 4-5-3 on the road this season.

Friday evening marks the fourth and final regular season meeting between Dallas and DC this year; DTFC is 1-1-1 against DC this season, with an all-time record of 2-2-3.

Trinity FC is coming off of a big 1-1 road draw with Brooklyn FC on April 25 in which Dallas found the equalizer in the 90th minute. DC has won its last two matches but is 2-3-0 over its last five.

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NEXT HOME MATCH: DTFC will return to the Cotton Bowl to close out its regular season slate on Saturday, May 16 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-12-8, 23 points) at 7:30 p.m. CT; it'll be "Fan Appreciation Night", featuring an Amber Wisner bobblehead giveaway and post-match fireworks. The match will air on KFAA (Ch. 29) and stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 30, 2026

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