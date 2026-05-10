Dallas Trinity FC Takes Down Tampa Bay Sun FC, 2-0

Published on May 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - Dallas Trinity FC (10-10-7, 37 points) earned a crucial 2-0 road victory over Tampa Bay Sun FC (5-13-9, 24 points) on Saturday evening at Suncoast Credit Union Field. With the result, Dallas strengthened its hold on the fourth and final playoff position with just one regular season match remaining. DTFC can clinch a postseason berth later tonight with a Spokane loss vs. DC.

Dallas wasted no time asserting itself in what was essentially a must-win match. Defender Samar Guidry opened the scoring in just the second minute with a strike from outside the box, netting her first professional goal, off an assist from midfielder Camryn Lancaster. Guidry's goal (1 minute, 32 seconds) goes down as the fastest goal in club history.

DTFC continued to dictate play throughout the opening half and doubled its advantage in the 27th minute when Lancaster buried her fourth goal of the season, tied for the team lead, following a well-placed through ball from academy forward Sealey Strawn. Dallas carried a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Dallas maintained control throughout the second half to secure its seventh clean sheet of the season in its third and final regular season meeting with Tampa Bay. With the result, Trinity FC is now 4-5-5 in the spring portion of its schedule and 5-5-4 on the road this season.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC maintains playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League standings (4th place overall; the top four teams make the playoffs). Dallas (10-10-7, 37 points) is four points ahead (and even in matches played) of fifth-place DC Power FC (8-10-9, 33 points); sixth-place Spokane Zephyr FC (8-9-9, 33 points) is just four points behind DTFC as well, with a match in hand.

Dallas is now 1-1-1 against TB this season and 2-3-3 all-time (including playoffs), dating back to 2024.

Defender Samar Guidry (McKinney, TX native) scored her first goal of the season (2') across 24 matches played in her first year with the club.

Midfielder Camryn Lancaster (Mansfield, TX native and TCU alum) scored her fourth goal of the season (27') across 25 matches played; she had two goals in 13 matches last season.

Academy forward Sealey Strawn (Prosper, TX native) tallied her first assist of the season (27') across 24 matches played; she had two assists in 19 matches last season.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey secured her second clean sheet of the season, to go along with five saves; she now has 48 saves on the season, across 14 matches played.

15 players saw action for Dallas against TB.

Dallas tallied 11 total shots (seven shots on target); TB had 10 total shots (five shots on target).

DTFC won the time-of-possession battle (56.3% to TB's 43.7%).

COMING UP

Dallas Trinity FC returns to the Cotton Bowl to close out its regular season slate on Saturday, May 16 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-13-8, 23 points) at 7:30 p.m. CT; it'll be Fan Appreciation Night and a final home-pitch goodbye to retiring team captain Amber Wisner. Don't forget to grab your Amber Wisner bobblehead and catch the post-match fireworks! The match will air on KFAA (Ch. 29) and stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On the match's intensity...

"I want us to do everything with a level of intensity that opposing teams struggle to match. It's also important, in the right moments, that we can be calm and control the tempo of the game. We knew in the second half that they were going to push and try to come after us a little bit. I was happy with our intensity and composure to combat their efforts."

Defender Samar Guidry

On scoring her first professional goal...

"It was so exciting. I feel like I've been waiting for one and it was just perfectly lined up for me. All I really had to do was just take it, so I'm excited."

Midfielder Camryn Lancaster

On the team hitting its stride at the right time...

"We've been working really hard. Every single week, no matter the final score, we're learning from the result that happened. We've been coming to training focused and having a good mindset heading into the next match."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 9, 2026

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