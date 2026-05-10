Carolina Ascent Wins Fifth Straight, Beats FTL United 3-0

Published on May 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - Carolina Ascent pushed their winning streak to five Saturday night, defeating Fort Lauderdale United 3-0 in the team's road finale.

After a scoreless first half, Mackenzie George, Mia Corbin, and Tyler Lussi all found the back of the net to propel the Ascent to ten matches unbeaten. Sydney Martinez claimed her seventh clean sheet of the campaign.

It was nearly a sensational start for Carolina. Riley Parker's centering feed within 20 seconds of the kickoff fell to Shea Groom, who was robbed by a one-handed dive from Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper Haley Craig.

Fort Lauderdale tried to strike back in the 5th minute as Kelli Van Treek found space 25 yards out and let fly, just firing over the crossbar.

It was a fluid Carolina attack in the first half, as in classic fashion, the fullbacks continuously flew forward. They also found success moving in the middle, using Groom and Corbin as fulcrums.

Carolina outshot Fort Lauderdale 6-1 in the opening frame, but the match remained scoreless heading to the second half.

Lussi had a golden chance to give Carolina the lead in the 53rd minute. Her pressure created a Craig turnover and from right on the doorstep, her spinning try went wide.

Fort Lauderdale's chances were few and far between, but they broke in behind in the 60th minute. Sophie Harding snuck in behind and bearing down on Martinez, placed it wide of the post.

Carolina Ascent finally broke through in the 63rd minute. Corbin fizzed in a corner kick and George got her head on it to give the Ascent a critical lead. It's the forward's first goal since October 4 against DC Power.

Martinez made her best save of the game in the 70th minute. Kiara Locklear drove into space at the edge of the area and fired a strike destined for the bottom corner, but Martinez full stretch kept it out.

Corbin doubled the advantage in the 77th minute. Again, it came off a corner. A bouncing ball in the box made its way back to Corbin and she made no mistake, firing it in with her left foot.

Carolina Ascent put a bow on a fantastic second half in the 82nd minute. Countering quickly, Audrey Coleman slipped in George. Craig denied her effort, but the rebound fell to Lussi and she finished into the empty net for her third of the season.

The victory keeps Carolina Ascent hot on Lexington's heels ahead of the latter's match on Sunday, and also keeps the side in contention for a home playoff game heading into next week's final home game against Sporting JAX. Tickets are available.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.