Tampa Bay Sun FC to Host Dallas Trinity FC in Final Home Match of the Season

Published on May 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's final night at Suncoast Credit Union Field this season, with the Sun set to celebrate their fans on "Fan Appreciation Night"

The Sun return to Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa tonight to face Dallas Trinity FC in the club's home finale. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., as Tampa Bay looks to close out the home schedule on a high note while making Dallas Trinity FC's push for a postseason spot even more difficult.

When & Where

Matchup: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Field | Tampa, Florida

When: Saturday, May 9 | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: Peacock

Florida Derby Win Lifts Sun Above Last Place

Tampa Bay Sun FC delivered a strong 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale United FC last weekend in another heated chapter of the Florida Derby, earning a result that moved the Sun out of last place in the league standings. With the pressure of the standings adding even more weight to the rivalry, Tampa Bay rose to the occasion with goals from Faith Webber and Carlee Giammona in the second half before preserving the result through a tense finish. The victory not only maintained the Sun's unbeaten season series against Fort Lauderdale, but also gave Tampa Bay an important boost of confidence heading into the final stretch of the season.

A Night to Honor Fans

Tampa Bay Sun FC will celebrate its supporters tonight at Suncoast Credit Union Field during Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Gainbridge, as the club marks its final home match against Dallas Trinity FC. The evening will feature fan-focused festivities which will begin at the Tampa Riverwalk and finish at the stadium. Tonight's highlights will include the Ultimate Tampa Bay Sun FC Giveaway, an end-of-season merch sale, the Friends of the Riverwalk March to the Match, and the Her Impact Initiative. From a pre-match happy hour at Ulele to in-stadium specials and giveaways, the night is centered around the supporters who have powered the Sun all season long.

Dallas in a Familiar Spot

For the second year in a row, Dallas Trinity FC's postseason hopes run through Tampa Bay. Last season, the Sun ended Dallas' championship pursuit in the playoff semifinal, and tonight presents another high-stakes meeting with playoff impact once again on the line. Tampa Bay earned a 2-1 win over Dallas on March 31 after the two sides previously played to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 20, giving the Sun the edge in the series this season. Dallas currently sits fourth in the Gainbridge Super League standings with 34 points, sitting right on the edge of the final playoff spot, meaning another victory by Tampa Bay would further tighten Trinity's path to the postseason.

By the Numbers

Tampa Bay Sun FC

Record: 5-12-9

Goals Scored: 27

Goals Conceded: 43

League Position: 8th

Last Match: 2-1 Win vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

Dallas Trinity FC

Record: 9-10-7

Goals Scored: 30

Goals Conceded: 40

League Position: 4th

Last Match: 1-1 Draw vs. DC Power FC

Beardsley Earns Save of the Month

Tampa Bay Sun FC goalkeeper Liz Beardsley has been recognized with the Gainbridge Super League's Save of the Month for April, earning league recognition for a standout stop against Carolina Ascent FC on April 5. The award-winning moment came when Carolina forward Tyler Lussi drove a powerful effort toward goal, but Beardsley reacted instantly, springing upward and extending her arm to deny the shot as it arched toward the top of the goal. The save highlighted the sharp reflexes and composure Beardsley has continued to bring to Tampa Bay.

Upcoming Matches

The Sun will continue their spring schedule with 1 more match through May, as the season comes to a close.

Saturday, May 16 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium

Join Us!

Tickets for upcoming Tampa Bay Sun FC home games are available.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 9, 2026

Tampa Bay Sun FC to Host Dallas Trinity FC in Final Home Match of the Season - Tampa Bay Sun FC

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