Fort Lauderdale Falls in Home Finale

Published on May 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-14-8, 23 PTS) fell to Carolina Ascent FC (14-7-6, 48 PTS) on Saturday evening in the club's final home match of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. With the result, Fort Lauderdale has dropped its fifth consecutive match but will have an opportunity to return to the win column in next weekend's season finale.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, May 16 for the 2025/26 season finale against Dallas Trinity FC. The clubs have met twice during the campaign, with Fort Lauderdale earning a home victory in the first meeting on Sept. 13 before Dallas claimed the most recent matchup at Beyond Bancard Field on Feb. 7. With Fort Lauderdale looking to close the season on a positive note, Saturday's clash in Dallas will be one to watch.

In the opening seconds of the match, goalkeeper Haley Craig continued her strong run of form with a tremendous save to prevent an early deficit. Fort Lauderdale responded with attacking intent, nearly opening the scoring through Abi Hugh in the 3rd minute and Kelli Van Treeck in the 5th. After Emily Thompson exited with an early injury, midfielder Kat González entered the match in the 16th minute.

Shea Moyer delivered one of the standout moments of the first half in the 22nd minute, weaving through the middle of the pitch on an impressive run before later exiting with an injury in the 31st minute, leading to Sophie Harding entering the match. Kate Colvin remained active down the right wing throughout the half, highlighted by a dangerous run in the 38th minute, but the clubs went into halftime scoreless.

Fort Lauderdale opened the second half with a pair of strong attacking sequences, including a well-worked move between Van Treeck, Sh'nia Gordon and González in the 55th minute. Five minutes later, Hugh found González, who threaded a perfect through ball to Harding, but her shot narrowly missed wide left. Carolina broke through in the 63rd minute, though Fort Lauderdale continued to push forward with chances from Harding in the 69th minute and Kiara Locklear in the 70th and 73rd minutes.

Carolina doubled its advantage in the 77th minute before Fort Lauderdale made additional changes in the 79th, bringing on Allie Long and Ella Simpson for Colvin and Taylor Smith. Carolina added a third in the 83rd minute, while Craig produced another point-blank save in the 85th to prevent a fourth. After 90 minutes, Fort Lauderdale fell to Carolina Ascent FC in its final match at Beyond Bancard Field during the 2025/26 season.

Scoring Summary

CAR: George, 63'

CAR: Corbin, 77'

CAR: Lussi, 82'

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale will return to action on Saturday, May 16, when it takes on Dallas Trinity FC on the road in the season finale. The clubs have met twice this season, with Fort Lauderdale winning the first meeting on September 13 at home before Dallas took the most recent meeting at Beyond Bancard Field on February 7.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 9, 2026

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