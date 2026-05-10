Sunset Report: Tampa Bay Sun FC Fall against Dallas Trinity FC, 2-0, in Home Finale

Published on May 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa Bay Sun FC closed out its home schedule tonight with a hard-fought 2-0 loss against Dallas Trinity FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field, as the visitors capitalized in key moments to claim the victory. In front of a crowd gathered to celebrate Fan Appreciation Night, the Sun showed flashes of attacking promise and continued to build attacking rhythm across key stretches of the match, but were ultimately unable to turn that pressure into the result they were chasing. The outcome marks a shift in the season series between the two clubs, as Tampa Bay entered the night unbeaten against Dallas and leaves with its first loss to Trinity this season.

Despite the result, Tampa Bay delivered a resilient performance, responding to an early deficit with composure and sustained attacking intent. The Sun created multiple threatening opportunities throughout the match, finishing with 10 total shots and five on target, including eight attempts from inside the box-matching Dallas in high-danger chances. Much of that pressure came in the second half, where their presence in the final third continued to test Trinity's back line. Strong individual efforts and disciplined defensive moments helped keep Tampa Bay within reach, but the Sun were unable to find the finishing touch needed to turn their chances into a breakthrough.

Tonight's loss shifts the tone of the season series between Tampa Bay and Dallas after the Sun earned a 2-1 win in the most recent meeting on March 31 and a 1-1 draw on Sept. 20 before that. With Trinity entering the night sitting right on the edge of the final playoff spot, the matchup carried significant postseason weight, much like last season's playoff semifinal between the two sides. This time, Dallas found the result it needed, while Tampa Bay was left unable to repeat the breakthrough it found against Trinity earlier in the year.

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Gainbridge, transformed Tampa Bay's home finale into a full-evening celebration of the supporters who have powered the Sun all season long. Festivities began along the Tampa Riverwalk, where fans gathered at Four Green Fields and Ulele for Sun-themed drinks, giveaways, music, games, and a pre-match happy hour before joining Solé for the Friends of the Riverwalk March to the Match via the Pirate Water Taxi to Suncoast Credit Union Field. Once inside the stadium, the celebration continued with in-stadium happy hour specials, the Ultimate Tampa Bay Sun FC Giveaway, an end-of-season merch sale, and the Her Impact Initiative, which gave supporters the chance to help share the matchday experience with Title 1 schools and families facing financial barriers. The evening also featured a special Gainbridge x Tampa Bay Sun FC beach towel giveaway for fans, adding one more memorable touch to a night centered on appreciation, community, and the fan energy that has fueled the club all year.

Match Recap

Dallas wasted no time seizing the early momentum, striking in just the 2nd minute of the match. Dallas midfielder Camryn Lancaster found defender Samar Guidry in space outside the box. Stepping into the opportunity perfectly, Guidry drove a right-footed shot low toward the bottom left corner of the goal. The ball skipped past the extended reach of Sun goalkeeper Liz Beardsley and into the back of the net, giving Trinity a 1-0 lead almost immediately after the opening whistle.

An attacking spark for Tampa Bay came in the 10th minute of the game, as forward Shea Connors worked her way into space on the left side of the box. Cutting the ball away from Dallas's back line, Connors was determined for the chance to level the match. The forward gave herself just enough space to fire a left-footed attempt. Striking the ball with confidence, Connors sent it just beyond the far left post, narrowly missing a chance to pull Tampa Bay level after Dallas' early breakthrough. The attempt was the first of many for Connors, highlighting her role as a constant attacking outlet for the Sun.

Dallas continued to test the Sun in the 14th minute of the match as defender Hannah Davison helped set up forward Jasmine Hamid for a dangerous right-footed shot from just outside of the Sun's box. Hamid drove the attempt toward the top center of goal with force, requiring Beardsley to stay alert and react quickly. Beardsley rose to meet the ball and denied it from reaching the net, preventing Dallas from building on its early lead and giving the Sun an important stop as they worked to settle into the game. The chance emphasized Dallas' early momentum, but Beardsley's composure between the posts prevented the match from slipping further away.

Dallas' lead was doubled in the 27th minute of the game with a fluid attacking sequence, carving through the middle of the field. After Dallas Sealey Strawn slipped a well-weighted ball into the center of the box, Camryn Lancaster timed her run perfectly and met it in stride with space to operate. Without hesitation, Lancaster set herself up perfectly to drive an arching right-footed shot toward the top right corner of the net. Sending the ball right above Beardsley's reach and into the top of the goal, the clean finish granted Dallas a 2-0 advantage, feeding off of the pressure the visitor's have built throughout the match.

The Sun looked to break through in the 56th minute. Sydny Nasello sparked the dangerous opportunity, working her way into space on the right side of the box before cutting the ball onto her left foot. With Dallas defenders closing in, Nasello capitalized on a deflection off their back line, quickly adjusting her positioning to stay on the ball. As the loose touch fell into her path, she stepped into the strike and drove a low, powerful effort toward goal. The shot forced Trinity goalkeeper Tyler McCamey to hold her ground and react quickly, staying centered to make a composed save and deny Tampa Bay the breakthrough.

Dallas responded shortly after in the 58th minute with a dangerous opportunity, as Lancaster delivered a well-placed ball into the center of the box to find Amber Wisner in space. Wisner quickly turned on the pass and fired a right-footed attempt on goal from close range, testing Tampa Bay from point-blank distance. As the strike came in, Beardsley reacted decisively, lunging to her right and getting a strong hand to the ball to clear it out of trouble.

Shea Connors sparked another dangerous moment for Tampa Bay in the 60th minute, surging into the right side of the box with urgency as the Sun continued to apply sustained pressure in the attacking third. Latching onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Sydny Nasello, Connors drove forward with intent and unleashed a right-footed effort on frame from a tight angle. The strike forced Dallas goalkeeper Tyler McCamey to stay sharp, holding her position to make a composed save in the center of goal. The back-to-back attempts underscored Tampa Bay's growing attacking pressure, with Connors continuing to test Trinity's back line and keep the Sun pushing forward in search of a breakthrough.

Still in search of a breakthrough, Tampa Bay generated a late opportunity in the 84th minute that closely resembled Connors' earlier chance. Jillian Shimkin threaded a precise pass into space on the right side of the box, once again picking out Shea Connors in stride. Without hesitation, Connors attacked the moment, driving forward and firing a right-footed effort from a tight angle. Much like her previous attempt, the sequence tested Dallas goalkeeper Tyler McCamey, who stayed composed in the center of goal to deny the chance. The moment underscored Tampa Bay's relentless push in the closing stages, with Connors once again at the heart of a dangerous attack as the Sun continued to press for a late breakthrough.

Next Match

The next Sun away game is on Saturday, May 16 at 5:00 p.m. vs. Lexington SC.

Final Result

Dallas Trinity FC 2 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 1

Saturday, May 9 | 7:30 p.m. | Suncoast Credit Union Field







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 9, 2026

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