Tampa Bay Sun FC to Mark Home Finale with Fan Appreciation Night

Published on May 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC will celebrate its fans at the team's final home game of the season on Saturday, May 9 as the Sun host Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Gainbridge, against Dallas Trinity FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa.

Highlights include:

The Ultimate Tampa Bay Sun FC Giveaway

End-of-Season Merch Sale

Friends of the Riverwalk March to the Match

Her Impact Initiative

The celebration will begin at Ulele on Tampa's Riverwalk with a special pre-match happy hour, followed by a March to the Match via the Pirate Water Taxi at Armature Works, uniting fans as they make their way to the pitch in a vibrant show of Sun support and celebration. Once the crowd reaches the Suncoast Credit Union Field, fan-focused festivities will combine professional soccer with community partnerships, interactive experiences, supporter spotlights, and the chance for one lucky fan to walk away with the Ultimate Tampa Bay Sun FC Giveaway package.

MARCH TO THE MATCH

Starting at 3 p.m., fans can kick off the fun by exploring participating bars and restaurants, including Ulele and Four Green Fields, along the Tampa Riverwalk featuring Sun-themed drinks and signature Sun giveaways. Those looking for the full Riverwalk experience are encouraged to arrive at Four Green Fields at 3 p.m. to grab Sun swag and a drink before making their way along the Riverwalk to Ulele. From 4:00 to 5:30 p.m., supporters are invited to keep the party going at a pre-match happy hour at Ulele, the main hub of the evening, featuring a Sun-themed drink special-the Sunstrike Saison-available for $8 for a 14 oz pour or $10 for a 20 oz pour, along with a live DJ, games, giveaways, and an appearance from Solé. Then, to really kick off the night, Sun mascot Solé will lead a March to the Match to the Pirate Water Taxi at Armature Works at 5:30 p.m. and then on to Suncoast Credit Union Field. Once inside the stadium, the excitement continues at our in-stadium happy hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., which will include $5 Michelob Ultras and $1 hot dogs.

SPECIAL GIVEAWAYS AND MERCHANDISE

Gainbridge X Tampa Bay Sun FC Beach Towel

Free giveaway item for the first 800 fans upon egress from the stadium after the final whistle blows

The Ultimate Tampa Bay Sun FC Giveaway

A chance to win 2026-2027 season tickets, a Tampa Bay Sun FC Jersey, and an on-field photo opportunity

End-of-Season Sale

The Sun's season finale merchandise sale will feature 25% off jerseys and 50% off various "sale rack" items.

HER IMPACT INITIATIVE

As part of the Sun's efforts to serve the Tampa Bay region, the Her Impact Initiative gives fans the opportunity to make a direct difference in the community by sharing the experience of a Tampa Bay Sun FC match with others who might not otherwise have the opportunity to attend.

Supporters can purchase a block of 25 tickets here, and the tickets will be donated to Title 1 schools and families facing financial barriers. Those community groups will have the chance to enjoy a live match and feel the energy of the crowd firsthand. Every donated ticket is more than just a seat-it's an opportunity to create lasting memories and grow the game in a meaningful way.

MATCH DETAILS & TICKETS

Fan Appreciation Night

Dallas Trinity FC at Tampa Bay Sun FC

Saturday, May 9

7:30 p.m. ET

Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa

1701 N. Boulevard, Tampa, FL

Tickets are available now at TampaBaySunFC.com.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 7, 2026

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