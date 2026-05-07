How LSC Can Clinch a Home Playoff Match this Weekend, Secure Player's Shield - LSC's POV

Published on May 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - We've reached the home stretch of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Only two matches remain for Lexington Sporting Club, both of which will be played at home, before the playoffs commence.

Lexington's final two matches both come against clubs already eliminated from playoff contention - Brooklyn FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC. LSC is 4W-0L-1D against the two clubs this season combined.

Outside of an LSC win Sunday, what else should Lexington fans be on the lookout for over the final two weeks of the season?

What will it take for the Gals in Green to clinch a home playoff match? What about the Players' Shield?

So many questions. Relax. We've got you.

Today, we'll run through it all in another edition of What to Watch For, Week 27 edition.

HOW CAN LSC CLINCH A HOME PLAYOFF MATCH?

Not much has changed since last week regarding how Lexington can clinch the first home playoff match in club history.

LSC's magic number sits at five. That number is determined by the maximum number of points third-place Carolina Ascent FC can still pick up.

Carolina's maximum number of points remaining is 51. Lexington currently sits on 47. Five points by LSC would clear Carolina's maximum points possible, securing the No. 2 seed and a home playoff match in the semifinals.

The first tiebreaker in the Gainbridge Super League is goal differential. Lexington currently leads Carolina by +16 in goal differential, meaning a pickup of four points would tie the two and see LSC advance with the tiebreaker.

However, because goal differential is not calculated until the end of the season, a four-point swing this weekend (such as a Lexington draw + Carolina loss) still would not officially clinch the No. 2 seed.

So how can LSC clinch the No. 2 seed? There are two scenarios in which LSC can do so this weekend:

Win vs. Brooklyn + Carolina loss at Fort Lauderdale

Win vs. Brooklyn + Carolina draw at Fort Lauderdale

A variety of situations exist for Lexington to clinch the final weekend of the season, but we'll get into those next week. They all depend on Lexington and Carolina's results this weekend.

HOW CAN LSC WIN THE PLAYERS' SHIELD?

Despite Sporting JAX's midweek win over DC Power FC on Wednesday night, Lexington is still in the race for the Shield.

To finish first in the league, a few things need to happen:

Lexington needs to win out

Sporting JAX needs to lose its season finale to Carolina Ascent FC

Lexington needs to close a one-goal gap in goal differential over JAX (LSC owns the tiebreaker over JAX with a 2W-1L-0D record in head-to-head matches)

WHAT CAN I DO?

The best way to help push the Gals in Green across the finish line is by showing up and showing out.

All moms receive complimentary entry to Sunday's match vs. Brooklyn for Mother's Day.

All fans can claim a complimentary ticket to the regular season finale vs. Tampa Bay, courtesy of Gainbridge. It will also be $1.50 Beer Day at Lexington SC Stadium, making it the best deal in Lexington that Saturday afternoon.

Lastly, tickets to a potential semifinal match at Lexington SC Stadium are on sale now! Get yours today to lock in your spot at the first playoff match in club history.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 7, 2026

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