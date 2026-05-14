How LSC Can Win the Supporters' Shield, Finish First in the League in Regular Season Finale

Published on May 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - It's the final showdown of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League regular season as Lexington Sporting Club hosts Tampa Bay Sun FC Saturday evening, presented by Gainbridge.

The LSC women have the chance to not only secure the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs and host a home playoff match, but also the opportunity to finish first, clinch the Players' Shield and win the first trophy in club history.

Here's how the Gals in Green can accomplish both Saturday night.

Clinch the Players' Shield

There is one scenario in which LSC can win the Players' Shield and secure home field advantage throughout the postseason.

Lexington win + Sporting JAX loss

LSC vs. Tampa Bay kicks off at 5 p.m. ET in the Bluegrass, immediately followed by a 7 p.m. ET kick between Sporting JAX and Carolina Ascent FC in Florida.

With a Lexington win and Sporting JAX loss, LSC ties JAX on points and wins the goal differential tiebreaker.

Further south, Carolina enters that match undefeated in its last 10 matches. Meanwhile, JAX has lost two of its last four outings.

Clinch the No. 2 Seed and Home Playoff Match

It is as simple as it gets for the Gals in Green to clinch a home semifinal playoff match - just pick up a point.

Lexington secures the No. 2 seed with:

Lexington win/draw

or

Lexington loss + Carolina Ascent FC draw/loss

If Lexington manages just a point, even if Carolina wins, it will clinch via the goal differential tiebreaker. Should LSC lose to Tampa Bay, it will need Carolina to drop points.

Don't Miss This Weekend's Action

There is nothing more exciting than a final weekend of the regular season with the playoff picture still very much in flux.

Don't forget - LSC's match Saturday features complimentary admission for all fans, courtesy of Gainbridge! Fans can claim their tickets on SeatGeek.

For those unable to attend the match and want to tune into Sporting JAX vs. Carolina Ascent FC after LSC's contest, tune into Peacock for all Gainbridge Super League matches.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 14, 2026

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