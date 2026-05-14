Sporting JAX Adjusts May USL Championship Match Date

Published on May 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX) announced today that its USL Championship home match originally scheduled for Saturday, May 30 will now take place on Sunday, May 31.

The match against Brooklyn FC will kick off on its new date at 2:00 p.m. This change comes ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Playoffs, in which the Sporting JAX women's team has secured a berth in its inaugural season. The team will host the Semifinal at Hodges Stadium on Sunday, May 24 and could also host the Final on Saturday, May 30.

Fans can find upcoming match details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 14, 2026

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