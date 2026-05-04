Sporting JAX Women Return to Win Column, Defeat Brooklyn FC

Published on May 3, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting JAX women's team faced Brooklyn FC for the second time in the past month on Sunday, winning 2-1 at Hodges Stadium.

Baylee's Brace

The first major action of the match came in the 16th minute when Baylee DeSmit worked her way into the box, drawing a penalty kick. A minute later, the midfielder lined up in front of Brooklyn goalkeeper Breanna Norris. DeSmit winded up and sent the shot left into the back of the net.

"I was very confident," DeSmit said following the match. "We have been training PKs at practices, so gaining confidence against our goalies first off, I was very confident against this one."

Sporting JAX got on the scoreboard first, and they were determined to defend the lead. Defend it they did, as the match entered the break with Sporting JAX maintaining a 1-0 lead. It didn't take long before defense turned into addition, though.

In the 58th minute, Grace Philpotts worked the ball down the left side of the pitch, working it to Meg Hughes, who returned it to Phillpotts. A cross then found its way to the front of the goal, where it was deflected high into the air. Paige Kenton sent a header toward the net, which was then met by another header from Sophia Boman.

Waiting on the other end of this contact was DeSmit, who utilized her right foot to fire it into the net. Her second goal of the day-and 11th of the season-extended the Sporting JAX lead, giving them a cushion that would prove valuable in the coming minutes.

Finishing Strong

Things took a turn late in the second half when Sporting JAX conceded and went down a player. Goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg settled in between the posts, marking her first action in Gainbridge Super League play since September. With just a one-goal lead, there was no room for error.

Gerstenberg was tested quickly, making a save on a dangerous shot in the 76th minute by Brooklyn's Catherine Zimmerman. This wasn't the only one, as Gerstenberg continued to calmly deny the surging Brooklyn attack with composure.

The final whistle blew and Sporting JAX secured the victory. While Gerstenberg's return occupied the closing moments, her presence was pivotal as the home side fought off the equalizing goal that Brooklyn aggressively sought.

"Every week, I just try to improve and work with the team and try my best to fill my role and do my job," Gerstenberg said. "When you get an opportunity like that, it just switches what you have to do."

"We do a lot of work on the practice field of us defending moments and having to really rally as a group to try and stay cohesive as a unit," Balaam said. "It was a matter of staying organized, staying compact, working together and making sure we weren't leaving seams or holes for Brooklyn to be able to find ways to get through us."

Back on Top

The win snaps a two-match losing skid. Sporting JAX also retakes the top spot in the Gainbridge Super League standings after it was briefly usurped by Lexington SC on Saturday night.

Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam spoke to what it took for the team to return to its winning ways, and the value that this recent stretch could provide in the long term.

"It was a lot to learn, and we had to come together and we had to refocus," Balaam said. "It might hopefully be a blessing in disguise that we had that, and maybe we become better for it, and today probably was a sign of that."

Looking Ahead

Sporting JAX faces a quick turnaround, taking on DC Power FC away from home in an important battle on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. Fans can tune in on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.