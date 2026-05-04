Brooklyn FC Rallies Late But Falls 2-1 to League-Leading Sporting JAX in Hard-Fought Road Battle

Published on May 3, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Jacksonville, Florida - Brooklyn FC delivered a resilient and competitive performance on the road Sunday afternoon, falling narrowly 2-1 to league leaders Sporting JAX at home in Jacksonville. Despite the result, Brooklyn's second-half response and sustained attacking pressure highlighted the squad's growth and determination against one of the league's top sides.

Sporting JAX opened the scoring in the 17th minute after forward Baylee DeSmit drew a foul inside the penalty area. DeSmit stepped up to the spot and converted with a right-footed finish into the bottom-left corner, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Brooklyn created chances throughout the first half, including an early third-minute effort from forward Rebecca Cooke that was saved by Jacksonville Kaitlyn Parks, and an 18th-minute opportunity from midfielder Rylan Childers that went just high.

The visitors continued to find moments in transition, with Cooke getting another look in the 33rd minute after a fast break created by midfielder Jessica Garziano.

Sporting JAX doubled the lead in the 58th minute when midfielder Sophia Boman set up DeSmit inside the six-yard area. DeSmit finished from close range into the bottom-right corner, completing her brace and making it 2-0.

Brooklyn responded with sustained pressure. In the 67th minute, defender Leah Scarpelli won a free kick on the left wing after a foul by midfielder Abby Boyan. The attacking sequence led to defender Georgia Brown turning the ball into her own net, cutting the deficit to 2-1 and bringing Brooklyn back into the match.

Moments later, Sporting JAX goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks was shown a red card for violent conduct in the 68th minute, giving Brooklyn a player advantage for the final stretch.

Brooklyn pushed hard for the equalizer, creating several late chances through Childers, forward Catherine Zimmerman, Scarpelli, defender Kelsey Hill, and forward Ana Markovic.

Brooklyn's best late opportunities included Zimmerman's 76th-minute shot from the center of the box, saved by Jacksonville Jamie Gerstenberg, Scarpelli's long-range effort in the 77th minute, and Hill's shot from more than 35 yards in stoppage time. Brooklyn also earned multiple corners in the final 15 minutes, but the equalizer did not come before the final whistle.

While the defeat officially ends Brooklyn FC Women's playoff hopes this season, the performance showed a team that continued to compete until the final whistle against the league leaders. Brooklyn created chances, forced pressure in the final third, and finished the match on the front foot.

Brooklyn FC will look to carry this momentum into their final two matches of the season, traveling to face Lexington SC on May 10 and Spokane Zephyr FC on May 16.

SCORING SUMMARY

Sporting JAX: Baylee DeSmit (17'), Baylee DeSmit (58')

Brooklyn FC: Georgia Brown (own goal) (67')

DISCPLINE

Brooklyn FC:

Yellow Cards: Rebecca Cooke (69'), Jennifer Cudjoe, (49')

Sporting JAX:

Red Card: Kaitlyn Parks - Red Card (68')

LINEUPS

Sporting JAX - Kaitlyn Parks; Grace Phillpotts, Georgia Brown, Kacey Smekrud, Abby Boyan; Meg Hughes, Sophia Boman, Ashlyn Puerta (Jessica Hunt 74'), Sophie Jones (C) (Parker Roberts 74'); Baylee DeSmit (Andrea Fernández 84'), Paige Kenton (Jamie Gerstenberg 70')

Unused Substitutes: Maggie Ililig, Maddie Kemp, Jade Pennock

Brooklyn FC - Bre Norris; Emma Loving, Leah Scarpelli, Kelsey Hill (C), Jordan Thompson; Jennifer Cudjoe (Samantha Kroeger 58'), Rylan Childers, Hope Breslin (Sofia Lewis 80'); Jessica Garziano (Ana Markovic 88'), Catherine Zimmerman (Kristina Markovic 88'), Rebecca Cooke

Unused Substitutes: Kelsey Daugherty, Samantha Rosette, Annie Williams

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC WOMEN

Brooklyn FC Women will close out the regular season with two remaining road fixtures, traveling to face Lexington SC on May 10 and Spokane Zephyr FC on May 16.

All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. Tickets are available on SeatGeek. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 3, 2026

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