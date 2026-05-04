Rebecca Cooke Earns Goal of the Month Nomination

Published on May 4, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Women's forward Rebecca Cooke has been nominated for the Gainbridge Super League Goal of the Month for April, with fans now able to vote to determine the winner. Voting closes on Tuesday (5/5) at 1:00 PM ET.

Cooke earned the nomination for a clinical finish against Dallas Trinity FC, striking a right-footed shot from the center of the box into the high center of the goal in the 57th minute. Assisted by Samantha Kroeger, the goal marked Cooke's first of two on the night and helped power Brooklyn to a 3-0 home victory at Maimonides Park.

The Goal of the Month winner is determined by a fan vote conducted via the Gainbridge Super League's official social media channels. Fans can cast their vote by visiting the league's official post: https://x.com/gainbridgesl/status/2051346123361599593?s=46.

Brooklyn FC Women close out their 2025/26 campaign on the road, traveling to Lexington SC on Sunday, May 10 at 2:00 PM ET before heading west to face Spokane Zephyr FC on May 16 at 4:00 PM ET. All matches stream live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 4, 2026

Rebecca Cooke Earns Goal of the Month Nomination - Brooklyn FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.