Late Equalizer Denies Brooklyn FC Women in 1-1 Draw against Dallas Trinity

Published on April 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC Women were forced to settle for a point after a late equalizer saw Dallas Trinity earn a 1-1 draw.

Brooklyn controlled large stretches of the match and created the better chances throughout the first half, with forwards Catherine Zimmerman and Rebecca Cooke both testing the Dallas goalkeeper Tyler McCamey, while Brooklyn goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty came up with key saves to keep the match scoreless heading into the break.

The breakthrough finally came in the 79th minute. midfielder Jessica Garziano found midfielder Rylan Childers in space outside the box, and Childers struck a composed left-footed effort into the bottom right corner to give Brooklyn a deserved 1-0 lead.

Brooklyn looked set to see out the result, remaining organized defensively and limiting Dallas to few clear chances.

However, in the 90th minute, Dallas found a late equalizer as forward Allie Thornton delivered a pass into the box for forward Camryn Lancaster, who finished with a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner to level the match at 1-1.

Despite the late setback, Brooklyn delivered a strong overall performance, controlling possession and creating multiple opportunities while showing defensive resilience for much of the match.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 25, 2026

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