Brooklyn FC Takes New York Derby with 3-0 Prinx Tires USL Cup Win

Published on April 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Paterson, New Jersey, April 25, 2026 - Brooklyn FC men delivered a statement performance on the road in Prinx Tires USL Cup opener, securing a commanding 3-0 victory over the New York Cosmos in a historic afternoon for the club.

The breakthrough came in the 35th minute through a well-worked attacking sequence. Callum Frogson whipped in a dangerous cross into the six-yard box, where Juan Obregón rose highest and headed the ball from point-blank range straight down the middle of the goal to give Brooklyn the lead, marking Frogson's first assist for the club.

Brooklyn doubled their advantage in the 39th minute in emphatic fashion. Gabriel Alves picked up the ball outside the box and struck a powerful left-footed effort from distance, driving it centrally past the goalkeeper for his first goal for Brooklyn.

Just before halftime, Brooklyn struck again to put the match out of reach. In the 43rd minute, Abdoulaye Kanté received a pass from Peter Mangione outside the area, took his chance with confidence, and fired a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner. The goal marked Kanté's first for the club, while Mangione recorded his first assist.

In goal, Lukas Burns impressed on his debut, making multiple saves, including key stops from close range and distance, to secure a clean sheet and anchor a strong defensive performance.

The game also carried historic significance beyond the scoreline. JC is first ever Prinx Tires USL Cup goal in club history in addition to first ever USL Championship goal in club history.

Brooklyn controlled the match throughout, limiting the Cosmos to few clear opportunities while remaining dangerous in attack. The result featured a series of milestones: a debut clean sheet for Burns, a first Brooklyn goal for Alves, a first goal for Kanté, and first assists for both Peter Mangione and Callum Frogson.

A composed, clinical performance, and a landmark Prinx Tires USL Cup afternoon for Brooklyn FC.







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