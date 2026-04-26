Tampa Bay Sun FC Narrowly Fell to Carolina Ascent FC, 2-1, in Tonight's Resilient Matchup

Published on April 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa Bay Sun FC fell to Carolina Ascent FC tonight at Suncoast Credit Union Field in a dramatic 2-1 result during a fiercely contested and physical matchup that was defined by late surges and rising tension. After a tightly played battle through the majority of the evening, the match erupted in the closing minutes as momentum swung rapidly and both sides traded decisive moments under pressure. Despite creating dangerous attacking opportunities and continuing to push forward in search of an equalizer, Tampa Bay was unable to deliver the final breakthrough before the whistle. The result closely mirrored the previous meeting between the clubs, where the Sun also came up just short in a 2-1 defeat, as another hard-fought chapter in the season series was decided in the final stages.

Forward Shea Connors made an immediate impact in her debut for Tampa Bay Sun FC, delivering a memorable first appearance by scoring her first goal for the club in the same match. Connors' breakthrough moment provided a spark for the Sun and showcased the attacking presence she can bring to the front line. Finding the back of the net in her first outing, she wasted no time announcing herself to the home crowd and added an encouraging storyline on a night filled with intensity.

The matchup also featured Tampa Bay Sun FC's Pride Night celebration, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, as the club transformed Suncoast Credit Union Field into a vibrant showcase of community, inclusion, and connection. Fans joined a pre-match March to the Match from Strandhill Public before enjoying a night filled with Pride-themed activations, including a collaborative paint-by-number mural, Pride Passport scavenger hunt, halftime runway show, and special performances throughout the evening. The celebration also carried a meaningful community impact component, with proceeds from designated ticket sales benefiting Equality Florida Institute and its work supporting LGBTQ+ education and programs across the state.

This evening added another competitive chapter to Tampa Bay Sun FC's growing history with Carolina Ascent FC in a season series that has consistently delivered close, hard-fought battles. With the 2-1 result, the rivalry continued its trend of being decided by the finest of margins, as each meeting this season has been separated by a single goal or ended with a draw. While the standings show separation, the on-field performances between the clubs have remained highly competitive, with Tampa Bay continuing to show strengths across key statistical categories throughout the series.

MATCH RECAP

Carolina generated an early attacking look in the 12th minute of the match as forward Mackenzie George found room on the left side and stepped into a right-footed strike from long range. With bodies positioned in front of goal, the Sun back line reacted quickly to close down the angle and get in front of the attempt. The hard-fought defensive stop prevented the visitors from building early momentum and reflected Tampa Bay's resilience in the opening stages of the match.

The Tampa Bay Sun nearly found the breakthrough in the 30th minute of the game when Taylor Chism stepped forward from distance and delivered a powerful right-footed effort from outside the box. The shot carried toward the top center of goal and forced Carolina goalkeeper Sydney Martínez into an athletic save, rising to meet the ball and keep it out of the net. The sequence highlighted the Sun's growing confidence in possession and their willingness to test Carolina from all areas of the pitch.

Carolina pressed late in the first half as Carolina forward Riley Parker rose in the center of the box to meet a pass from Jill Aguilera with a header on target. Sun goalkeeper Liz Beardsley remained calm under pressure, reading the play well and positioning herself perfectly to secure the attempt in the center of goal. The save came at an important moment, helping Tampa Bay preserve the clean sheet and carry momentum into the halftime break.

The Sun answered immediately on the other end in stoppage time as Victoria Haugen found space outside the box and struck a right-footed effort from distance. The attempt was hit with confidence and traveled on frame, but Martínez once again was well positioned to make the save in the center of the net. The sequence capped an energetic close to the opening half, with both sides trading dangerous opportunities before the whistle.

Carolina threatened yet again in the second half when defender Jill Aguilera created separation outside the box and fired a left-footed attempt toward goal. Beardsley reacted sharply, tracking the strike early and making the save to ultimately deny the attempt. Her steady presence between the posts continued to anchor the Sun as the match entered a critical stage with neither side able to break through.

In the 84th minute of the match Carolina found the breakthrough as defender Jenna Butler capitalized on a dangerous set-piece opportunity inside the six-yard area. After Jill Aguilera delivered a well-placed ball into the box, Butler rose to meet it and powered a header into the top left corner. The finish gave the visitors a late 1-0 lead and rewarded Carolina for continued pressure in the closing stages of the match.

Tampa Bay responded almost immediately with one of the night's biggest moments as forward Shea Connors made an instant impact in her first appearance for the club. After Sun midfielder Jillian Shimkin whipped a dangerous cross into the heart of the area, Connors attacked the service and finished from point-blank range with a composed right-footed touch into the center of the goal. The equalizer not only marked Connors' debut, but also her first goal in Sun colors, sending the home crowd into celebration and injecting new energy into the final minutes.

Right before the final whistle, Carolina was awarded a penalty with the match hanging in the balance after Carolina forward Mackenzie George chased a loose ball into the box and was taken down during a collision with Liz Beardsley as both players charged toward the play. The contact brought George to the ground and led to the decisive whistle in the closing moments. With pressure mounting and little time remaining, Jill Aguilera stepped to the spot and delivered a confident left-footed strike into the top right corner. The dramatic finish restored the visitors' lead in the final seconds and brought a heartbreaking end to an intense battle at Suncoast Credit Union Field.

NEXT MATCH

The next Sun home game is on Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Dallas Trinity FC.

Final Result

Carolina Ascent FC 2 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 1







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 25, 2026

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