Sun Welcome Global Talent Shea Connors to Tampa Bay

Published on April 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa Bay Sun FC has added proven strength to its roster with the signing of Shea Connors, a dynamic attacking presence whose career has spanned the United States, Iceland, and Australia. The forward joins the Sun after most recently competing for Sydney FC along with Australia's top talent.

Connors comes to Tampa Bay with championship pedigree after helping Sydney FC capture the 2024 Ninja A-League Championship. After her debut campaign was interrupted by a foot injury, she made a dramatic return late in the season and delivered one of the club's biggest moments, scoring the match-winning goal in the Grand Final. Her resilience, finishing ability, and tendency to rise in key moments make her a significant addition to the Sun.

"Shea is the perfect addition to our club," said Sun Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "Her experience speaks for itself, but what really sets her apart is her ability to create chances, stretch defenses, and impact the game in the attacking third. We are excited to see what she can bring to Tampa Bay as we continue building momentum this season and lay the foundation for next year."

The Connecticut native built an impressive collegiate career in the United States before launching her professional journey abroad. Connors starred at St. John's University, where she earned All-Big East honors and established herself as one of the top attacking players in the conference.

Her professional path began in Iceland's top division with KR Reykjavík before moving to Australia, where she became one of the top scorers in the National Premier League while playing for Logan Lightning, recording 25 goals in 15 matches. Her remarkable scoring run included five hat-tricks and a six-goal performance, quickly establishing her as one of the league's standout attackers. Those performances earned Connors an opportunity with Brisbane Roar at the end of the 2019-20 W-League season. Following her time with the Roar, she returned to Logan Lightning in 2020 and continued to thrive in Australia. By 2021, after scoring 78 goals in the NPLW, she moved to Lions FC before later rejoining Brisbane Roar.

In 2023, Connors returned to the United States after signing with San Diego Wave FC of the NWSL. Later that year, she went back to Australia and joined Sydney FC, where she added another major chapter to her career by helping the club lift the 2024 Ninja A-League Championship.

Now bringing her international experience, championship mentality, and proven scoring touch to Tampa Bay, Connors adds another dangerous attacking option as the Sun continue to strengthen their roster for both this season and next.

"This signing reflects our commitment to continuing to push forward this season and building strong momentum into next year," said Sun President and General Manager Christina Unkel. "Shea brings proven quality, experience, and ambition, and we believe she will play an important role in what we are creating in Tampa Bay."

All roster changes are pending league and federation approval.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 21, 2026

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