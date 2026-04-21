Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Dallas Trinity FC: Saturday, 7PM

Published on April 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY. - Brooklyn FC women return to their home ground this Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM for a pivotal rematch against Dallas Trinity FC, one that could define our playoff hopes.

Just 9 days ago, BKFC delivered a statement performance at home against the same opponent, cruising to a 3-0 victory. Forward Rebecca Cooke led the charge with a brace, while Kelsey Hill added another. That result didn't just earn three points, it kept Brooklyn in the hunt for a top-four playoff spot.

Now, the stakes are even clearer. Dallas currently sit 4th in the table, the final playoff position, and remain the team Brooklyn must catch. A win on Saturday would not only close the gap but also reinforce BKFC's momentum at the most crucial stage of the season.

Brooklyn enters the match in strong form. Beyond Cooke's finishing, the team showed cohesion and balance in the last meeting: midfielder Sam Kroeger orchestrated the attack with two assists, and the defense held firm to secure a clean sheet. It was one of the team's most complete performances of the season.

Dallas Trinity possess one of the more dangerous attacking units in the league. Veteran winger Chioma Ubogagu, at 33, remains a constant threat with her pace and experience, tallying four assists and a goal so far. Alongside her, young attacking midfielder Lexi Missimo serves as the creative engine, already contributing two goals and an assist while consistently driving play in the final third.

Brooklyn may have controlled the last encounter, but Dallas has the quality to respond. Saturday's rematch is more than just another game, it's a direct battle for playoff positioning, with Brooklyn looking to prove that their previous win was no fluke and that they belong among the league's top four.

Off the field, the night will also celebrate the fans. Gainbridge is the Presenting Sponsor of Fan Appreciation Night, adding to the energy at the stadium. Activations include a giveaway of 500 Brooklyn FC x Gainbridge branded tote bags at the stadium entrance upon arrival, as well as a special halftime moment honoring the Brooklyn FC MVP Fan of the Season presented by Gainbridge.

With playoff implications, a recent history between the sides, and a home crowd behind them, Brooklyn FC women have everything to play for under the lights in Brooklyn.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 21, 2026

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