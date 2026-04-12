Cooke Brace Leads Brooklyn to Dominant 3-0 Win over Dallas Trinity

Published on April 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC Women delivered a dominant and clinical performance to secure a 3-0 victory over Dallas Trinity, combining efficiency in attack with a resilient defensive display.

The hosts controlled much of the early tempo, creating several chances through forward Rebecca Cooke and midfielder Samantha Kroeger, while Dallas looked to threaten on set pieces and crosses.

Brooklyn's persistence paid off late in the first half when center back Kelsey Hill broke the deadlock in the 44th minute, finishing from close range following a set-piece situation to give her side a deserved lead heading into the break.

After halftime, Brooklyn continued to look dangerous in transition. Their second goal came in the 57th minute when Cooke finished from the center of the box after a well-worked fast break, doubling the advantage and putting Dallas on the back foot.

Dallas pushed for a response, testing goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty from distance and earning a series of chances, but Brooklyn's defensive structure held firm. Even after being reduced to ten players late in the match, the team remained organized and disciplined.

Brooklyn put the game beyond reach in the 85th minute when Cooke struck again, this time from outside the box, capping off another swift counterattack to seal the 3-0 result.

In the end, it was a complete performance from Brooklyn, who balanced attacking sharpness with defensive resilience to earn a convincing win.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 12, 2026

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