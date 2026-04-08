Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Dallas Trinity FC
Published on April 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, NY. - Brooklyn FC Women return to Maimonides Park this Sunday, April 12 at 3:00 PM to face Dallas Trinity FC in the penultimate home match of the regular season. Dallas currently sit fourth in the league, holding a playoff position and a 10-point advantage over Brooklyn. Despite their standing, Dallas have won just once in their last five matches, showing signs of inconsistency heading into this fixture.
Dallas' attacking threat is led by winger Chioma Ubogagu, who has emerged as one of the team's top playmakers this season with four assists, playing a key role in chance creation in the final third. Veteran center back Amber Brooks, has also made a significant impact going forward, recording three goals and one assist, and posing a serious threat on set pieces and in the box.
The two sides last met on January 31 in Dallas, where they played to a 1-1 draw. Brooklyn forward Rebecca Cooke found the equalizer in the 83rd minute to earn Brooklyn a valuable point on the road. As the regular season enters its final stretch, Brooklyn will be determined to make the most of their last two home matches, pushing for results, building momentum, and giving their home supporters something to believe in.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Dallas Trinity FC - Brooklyn FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Partners with Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth - Lexington Sporting Club
- Tampa Bay Sun FC to Host Final Youth Alliance Forum in Pasco County - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Pair Earns Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month Honors for March - Dallas Trinity FC
- Carolina Ascent Adds Five Selections to March Team of the Month - Carolina Ascent FC
- Rajaee, Steigleder, Barry Earn March Team of the Month Honors from Gainbridge Super League - Lexington Sporting Club
- Two DC Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League March Team of the Month - DC Power FC
- Kat González Called up to Dominican Republic National Team - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Sporting JAX Women Clinch Playoff Spot, Make History as First Expansion Team to Qualify - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Dallas Trinity FC
- Vote Now: Kelsey Daugherty Earns Save of the Month Nomination
- Brooklyn FC Unable to Break Through in 0-2 Road Loss at Sporting JAX
- 12th Man, $12 All-In: Special Ticket Offer Aims to Pack Brooklyn FC Supporter Section on April 11 & 12
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at Sporting JAX