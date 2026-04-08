Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Dallas Trinity FC

Published on April 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY. - Brooklyn FC Women return to Maimonides Park this Sunday, April 12 at 3:00 PM to face Dallas Trinity FC in the penultimate home match of the regular season. Dallas currently sit fourth in the league, holding a playoff position and a 10-point advantage over Brooklyn. Despite their standing, Dallas have won just once in their last five matches, showing signs of inconsistency heading into this fixture.

Dallas' attacking threat is led by winger Chioma Ubogagu, who has emerged as one of the team's top playmakers this season with four assists, playing a key role in chance creation in the final third. Veteran center back Amber Brooks, has also made a significant impact going forward, recording three goals and one assist, and posing a serious threat on set pieces and in the box.

The two sides last met on January 31 in Dallas, where they played to a 1-1 draw. Brooklyn forward Rebecca Cooke found the equalizer in the 83rd minute to earn Brooklyn a valuable point on the road. As the regular season enters its final stretch, Brooklyn will be determined to make the most of their last two home matches, pushing for results, building momentum, and giving their home supporters something to believe in.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.