Kat González Called up to Dominican Republic National Team

Published on April 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is proud to announce that midfielder Kathrynn González has been called up to the Dominican Republic National Team for a CONCACAF Women's Championship Qualifying match against Haiti. A dynamic presence in the midfield, González has become an integral part of the Fort Lauderdale attack down the stretch of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

González has been a consistent and valued contributor for Fort Lauderdale United this season, appearing in 20 of 22 matches with nine starts. The creative midfielder has recorded one goal and two assists, along with 12 key passes and 27 duels won, while completing 75.2% of her passes across 945 minutes. After beginning the season in a rotational role, González has emerged as a key figure in Fort Lauderdale's midfield and attack, recording both a goal and an assist over the last two matches. She will continue to be relied upon in the middle of the park as the club looks to maintain its strong run of form.

The midfielder has been a mainstay with the Dominican Republic National Team, dating all the way back to 2021. The Marshall product played a pivotal role in the nation's qualification for the inaugural W Gold Cup, scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Guyana during the 2024 Prelims. González featured in three matches for the Dominican Republic in 2025, and most recently appeared in a pair of matches in late February and early March of 2026 against Belize and Anguilla, finishing the international window with a goal and pair of assists across two victories for the Dominican Republic.

González and the Dominican Republic will travel to take on Haiti on Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m. at the Stade Roger Zami in Guadeloupe.







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