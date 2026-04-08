Carolina Ascent Adds Five Selections to March Team of the Month

Published on April 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League announced today that five Carolina Ascent members have been named to the March Team of the Month.

Leading the honors is forward Tyler Lussi, who earned Player of the Month recognition. Joining her on the Team of the Month are goalkeeper Sydney Martinez, forward Mia Corbin, and defender Jenna Butler, while head coach Philip Poole secured his second Coach of the Month award of the season. The selections come as Carolina extended its unbeaten run throughout March.

Lussi, who joined the Ascent in mid-February from NC Courage, made an immediate impact in the attack. She opened her account with a Goal of the Month-nominated strike in a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay Sun FC on March 13, rifling a shot from the edge of the area into the top corner. She followed that performance with the game-winning goal against DC Power on St. Patrick's Day, helping extend Carolina's winning streak to three matches.

After making one start in the fall, Martinez reclaimed the starting role in late February and has since anchored the Ascent in goal. The shot-stopper boasts a 5-0-1 record with four clean sheets since February 28, helping lead a defensive unit that went 499 consecutive minutes without conceding from February 14 to March 28.

"Marty's very reliable," shared Poole after the March 13 win against Tampa. "I'm proud of her - she has bided her time and she's had to be a good pro. She's had to put the work in and she was very important for us tonight."

Butler has been a key figure in that defensive success. The NC State product leads the league with 144 clearances and ranks second on the team in minutes played (1,980), continuing to anchor the Ascent back line.

Corbin, the club's leading scorer during its inaugural season, also delivered a strong March, tallying two goals and an assist. She converted penalties in back-to-back matches against Brooklyn and Fort Lauderdale to bring her season total to three, and later added an assist in Brooklyn, setting up Sydney Studer for a crucial insurance goal. Corbin's goal against Fort Lauderdale made her the first player in club history to reach 15 Gainbridge Super League goals.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 8, 2026

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