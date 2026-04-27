Carolina Ascent FC Names Margaret Gramann President of Business Operations to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Published on April 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Carolina Ascent Football Club today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team, naming longtime Charlotte business executive Margaret Gramann to the role of president of Business Operations for the team. She joins Carolina Ascent FC at a time of rapid growth for both the club and the broader women's sports landscape, as demand from fans, partners, and media continues to accelerate.

"It's an honor to join a team and organization that has achieved incredible success so early in its tenure. As a fan-first president, I am committed to empowering women by elevating their Carolina voices, supporting their businesses, and building a fan and partner ecosystem that fuels Carolina Ascent's success on and off the pitch."

A Charlotte resident and former standout high school basketball player, Margaret helped lead her small-town central Minnesota team to four consecutive state tournament appearances and a dominant 23-0 undefeated season, contributing to the rise of girls' basketball's prominence in the state. Recruited by the top women's programs nationwide, her path as a player was abruptly ended by a torn ACL, a life-changing moment that redirected her ambitions beyond the game, with the discipline and drive from her athletic career becoming the foundation for her business success.

Gramann is an accomplished C-suite operating executive, venture capital board advisor, and founder with experience leading start-ups and multi-billion-dollar P&Ls across iconic public, private, and private equity-backed companies, joining Carolina Ascent FC at a time of exponential growth for both the club and women's sports overall.

Most recently, she served as chief commercial officer at Crenshaw Associates, where she led significant revenue growth over six years, and is the founder of Charlotte-based Ascend Astute, an advisory practice supporting post-collegiate and professional athletes as they transition to their next careers.

"Carolina Ascent is entering a new phase - one that requires scaling our business with the same intensity we've brought to building a winning team on the field," said Carolina Ascent FC Majority Owner Dan DiMicco. "Margaret is exactly the kind of leader you bring in at that moment. She has led complex, high-growth organizations, and she understands how to translate momentum into long-term value. We're excited for her to lead our business operations as we capitalize on the tremendous opportunity in front of us."

In her role as Club President, Gramann will lead business operations and revenue generation, including sales, marketing, communications, broadcasting and human resources.

"Women's sports deserve leadership that reflects both the athletes on the field and the fans in the stands," said Minority Owner Kimberly Katherine Lewis. "Margaret brings that lived experience, along with a deep understanding of how to build authentic, community-driven growth. She knows what it means to compete, to adapt, and to lead, and that perspective will resonate across every part of this organization."

The Carolina Ascent FC, Charlotte's only professional women's team, clinched its second consecutive playoff berth with a win this week over Dallas Trinity FC. The team's next home game, the last game of the season, will be Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte. Fans can purchase tickets to the FANtastic FANale at CarolinaAscent.com.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 27, 2026

Carolina Ascent FC Names Margaret Gramann President of Business Operations to Lead Next Phase of Growth - Carolina Ascent FC

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