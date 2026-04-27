DC Power FC Sign Sydney Cummings to a Contract Extension Through 2026/27

Published on April 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed defender Sydney Cummings to a contract extension through the 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League season pending league and federation approval.

"Sydney is a foundational player for our club, consistently giving her all on the pitch" Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "We're excited to welcome her back for the upcoming season as we continue to grow our club and push towards bringing home a championship to the district."

Cummings signed with DC Power FC on June 27, 2025, ahead of the 2025/26 season after playing her first Gainbridge Super League season with Spokane Zephyr FC. Cummings has started in all 25 matches and completed the full 90 minutes for a team-high 2,250 minutes played this season. Cummings leads D.C.'s side in duels won (126), aerial duels won (69), clearances (133) and blocks (25). League honors include selection to the Team of the Month for September 2025.

"Sydney is a leader for us out on the pitch," Omid Namazi, DC Power FC Head Coach, said. "Sydney brings a relentless work ethic for our side and shows up day in and day out. Her leadership speaks her itself and her prescence among the team's top performers highlights her commitment to elevating our club and competing at the highest level."

Before joining the Gainbridge Super League, Cummings played overseas with Western United of the Liberty A-League and Celtic FC of the Scottish Women's Premier League where she contributed to the sides first championship title in 2023/24. Selected 42nd overall by Racing Louisville in the 2022 NWSL Draft, Cummings was chosen as a National Team Replacement Player in 2022 and 2023 for the San Diego Wave. Cummings played four years at Brown University (2017-2020) where she was the first Bears player to be selected in the NWSL Draft and played her final year of collegiate eligibility at Georgetown University (2021). At the national level, Cummings represents the Guyana Women's National Team.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Friday, May 1 against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Sydney Cummings

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Millstone Township, NJ

Birthdate: 3/5/1999

Height: 5'10''

Age: 27

Status: Domestic

Transaction: DC Power FC sign defender Sydney Cummings to a contract extension through 2026/27 pending league and federation approval.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 27, 2026

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