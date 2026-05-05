Three DC Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League April Team of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Gainbridge Super League and DC Power Football Club have announced that Forward Loza Abera and Midfielders Emily Colton and Justina Gaynor have been selected to the Gainbridge Super League April Team of the Month. DC Power FC plays its final home match of the season at Audi Field on Wednesday, May 6 against Sporting Jacksonville FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

With seven goals this season, Abera has appeared in 25 matches (15 starts) and completed 1,394 minutes for D.C.'s side. In DC Power FC's 4-0 shutout home win against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Wednesday, April 22, Abera scored the 54th and 72nd-minute goals to extend DC Power FC's edge, marking her first brace of the Spring half of the season.

Receiving her fourth straight Team of the Month selection, Colton has appeared in 23 matches (22 starts) amassing 1,978 minutes for DC Power FC this season. Colton leads the club in assists (four) and chances created (48).

Appearing in 20 matches this season (nine starts) totaling 963 minutes, Gaynor has made an immediate impact since signing with D.C.'s side ahead of the 2026 Spring slate. Gaynor has a team-high 85% passing accuracy and has earned two assists for DC Power FC.

Team and Player of the Month:

F: Catherine Barry (LEX) *Player of the Month

F: Loza Abera (DC)

M: Emily Colton (DC)

M: Sam Kroeger (BKN)

M: Emma Jaskaniec (SPK)

M: Sophia Boman (JAX)

D: Grace Phillpotts (JAX)

D: Alyssa Bourgeois (LEX)

D: Amber Wisner (DAL)

D: Jill Aguilera (CAR)

GK: Sydney Martinez (CAR)

Bench: Jenna Butler (CAR), Justina Gaynor (DC), McKenzie Weinert (LEX), Baylee DeSmit (JAX), Tori Zierenberg (SPK), Kiara Locklear (FTL), Kat Asman (LEX).







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 5, 2026

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