DC Power FC Closes out 2025/26 Season against Spokane Zephyr FC

Published on May 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - DC Power Football Club (8-10-9, 33 PTS) will travel to take on Spokane Zephyr FC (8-9-9, 33 PTS) on Saturday, May 9 in the club's final match of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. DC Power FC's final match on the road will kick off at 10:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. PST at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Following DC Power FC's 0-1 defeat to Sporting Jacksonville FC on Wednesday, May 6 in the club's 2025/26 home finale, D.C. looks to finish off its second season with a road win and to make one final push towards the final playoff spot.

Against Sporting Jacksonville FC, DC Power FC showed signs of strength on both sides of the ball but was unable to convert its opportunities in the final third. In the previous match against Dallas Trinity FC, D.C. managed to equalize and earn one point, but the team's recurring weakness remains its inability to capitalize on chances and finish opportunities to pull ahead in crucial moments and matches.

"There were two opportunities [against Dallas Trinity FC and Sporting Jacksonville FC] where we could've cemented our place in the playoffs, especially our first one [against Dallas]," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "We didn't take care of our chances in front of the net and that's been a summary of our season. We create a lot and have a lot of shots but the conversion rate's not good enough. When you don't convert your chances and leave the other team hanging, they might get a goal and then you're looking at playing catch up. We did that against Dallas and were able to get back in and tie it but against a good Jacksonville team, it was difficult."

D.C.'s Captain and defender Susanna Fitch remains unavailable due to injury. Defender Paige Almendariz and forward Jaydah Bedoya will also be unavailable on Saturday night as they rehab injuries.

Scouting Spokane Zephyr FC

DC Power FC is 1-3-3 all-time against Spokane Zephyr FC, 1-0-2 this season. Led by Head Coach Nicole Lukic, Spokane is looking to end the season on a high note and claim the fourth and final playoff spot.

The last time DC Power FC met Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday, March 21 at ONE Spokane Stadium in the first meeting of the Spring slate between the two sides, Power FC shut out Spokane, 0-2. and claimed its first win in franchise history against Spokane. Forward Alyssa Walker opened scoring for D.C. at the 46th minute and midfielder Dasia Torbert scored the insurance goal at the 55th minute to seal the historic clean sheet victory.

Power FC plans to build on its success from the previous meeting against Spokane as it looks to close out the season on a high note and secure three points on the road.

"Our mental approach to this game is no different than any other," Namazi said. "We have to make sure that whatever energy there is that we bring it to the game and that we really empty the tank and give ourselves a chance. We're going to go into that game with the mentality that we want to win our last game."

DC Power FC's match against Spokane Zephyr FC will be streamed live on Peacock TV beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 8, 2026

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