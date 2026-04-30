DC Power FC Takes on Dallas Trinity FC on Friday Night

Published on April 30, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (8-9-8, 32 PTS) faces Dallas Trinity FC (9-10-6, 33 PTS) on Friday, May 1 with a playoff berth on the line. Both clubs are fighting to secure the fourth and final playoff spot atop the league standings with three matches remaining.

DC Power FC's match on Friday night will celebrate Youth Sports Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST. at Audi Field.

Coming off its historical 4-0 shutout home win against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Wednesday, April 22, DC Power FC looks to claim its third straight win and three points as the club continues its push for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League playoffs.

Forward Alyssa Walker fueled D.C.'s offensive prowess with her opening strike at the 39th minute followed by back-to-back goals from forward Loza Abera at the 54th and 72nd-minutes to extend DC Power FC's edge. Forward Jaydah Bedoya sealed the 4-0 victory with her 83rd-minute goal, solidifying D.C.'s largest win in club history. DC Power FC outshot Fort Lauderdale, 28-4, 14-2 for shots on target and held possession for 62.6% of the match.

"Coming off a big win against Fort Lauderdale, who had given us problems a couple of weeks earlier, was a confidence booster," head coach Omid Namazi said. "The key was that we started the game off on the right foot and with a lot of energy. Immediately, we put them under pressure in a way where they took a red card and that made things a lot easier for us... Our approach was very professional, and we took care of business."

DC Power FC will be without key players, defenders Susanna Fitch, Paige Almendariz and forward Gianna Gourley, who will be unavailable against Dallas Trinity FC due to injuries.

Scouting Dallas Trinity FC

DC Power FC is 2-2-3 all-time against Dallas Trinity FC, 1-1-1 this season. Led by Head Coach Nathan Thackery, Dallas is looking to maintain the fourth playoff spot and claim the club's first win since its 3-1 victory on Saturday, April 4 against Spokane Zephyr FC.

The last time DC Power FC met Dallas Trinity FC in D.C.'s Spring home opener on Thursday, March 12, both sides came away with one point and forward Loza Abera scored her first goal of the Spring half of the season.

"They're a good team," Namazi said. "They're a team that has a mix of veterans and young players and I would compare them to Tampa Bay in terms of their work rate and willingness to battle throughout the game but with a little bit more quality."

With three matches remaining in the regular season, DC Power FC is pushing towards the final playoff spot and the first postseason appearance in franchise history.

"We've done a good job of putting ourselves in this position and it wasn't without any pressure," Namazi said. "They've handled adversity and pressure well up to this point and now it's in our hands. When you think about it, if we win all three games, we're in the postseason; we're in the playoffs regardless. That needs to be the mentality."

DC Power FC's match against Dallas Trinity FC will be streamed live on Peacock TV beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 30, 2026

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