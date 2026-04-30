DC Power FC Sign Paige Almendariz to a Contract Extension Through 2026/27

Published on April 30, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed defender Paige Almendariz to a contract extension through the 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League season with a club option for 2027/28 pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Paige back for her second season with DC Power FC," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Paige is a high-level defender who brings versatility and consistency to our roster. Her championship experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to build our club."

Almendariz signed with DC Power FC on July 11, 2025, ahead of the 2025/26 season after winning the league's inaugural championship with Tampa Bay Sun FC in 2024/25. Almendariz has appeared in 25 matches with D.C.'s side (23 starts), totaling 1,909 minutes and leads the club in tackles (72).

"Paige's veteran presence strengthens our back line, and we're excited to welcome her back next season," Omid Namazi, DC Power FC Head Coach, said.

Before she signed with the Gainbridge Super League, Almendariz played the first few seasons of her career overseas with Lank Vilaverdense W (2020/21), Braga W (2021/22, 2022/23) and lead Benfica W where she contributed to the side's fourth consecutive Liga BPI championship title (2023/24). Almendariz was a standout four-year player at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) from 2016-2019.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Friday, May 1 against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Paige Almendariz

Position: Defender

Birthplace: West Sacramento, CA

Birthdate: 10/19/1997

Height: 5'8''

Age: 28

Status: Domestic

Transaction: DC Power FC sign defender Paige Almendariz to a contract extension through 2026/27 with a club option for 2027/28.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 30, 2026

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