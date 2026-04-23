DC Power FC Shuts out Fort Lauderdale, 4-0

Published on April 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







DC Power FC (8-9-8, 32 PTS) 4 vs. 0 Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-11-8, 23 PTS)

Wednesday, April 22

Audi Field

Player Notes

With her opening goal at the 39th minute to put D.C. ahead, forward Alyssa Walker scored her seventh goal of the season and her second in back-to-back matches.

Forward Loza Abera scored DC Power FC's go-ahead goal at the 54th minute, marking her sixth goal of the season. At the 72nd minute, Abera extended D.C.'s edge to 3-0, earning her first brace of the Spring slate.

Just two minutes after coming on to the pitch, forward Jaydah Bedoya scored her first goal of the Spring half of the season, stretching DC Power FC's edge to its largest all-time.

DC Power FC's assist leader, midfielder Emily Colton, earned her fourth assist of the season on Bedoya's 83rd-minute goal.

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino returned to the starting lineup from representing Australia's Women's National Team and recorded her fourth clean sheet of the season.

Match Notes

With its 4-0 shutout victory, DC Power FC claimed its largest win in club history.

DC Power FC is now 3-2-2 all-time against Fort Lauderdale United FC, 2-1-0 this season.

D.C. outshot Fort Lauderdale, 28-4 (14-2 on target).

DC Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Sydney Cummings (C), Claire Constant, Anna Bagley, Paige Almendariz (Katrina Guillou 69'), Justina Gaynor, Emily Colton, Dasia Torbert (Lexi Fraley 82'), Hannah Harney (Alexis Theoret 57'), Loza Abera (Jaydah Bedoya 81') and Alyssa Walker (Ellie Gilbert 82').

Unused Substitutes: Makenna Gottschalk and Kiki Maki.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi.

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Fort Lauderdale United FC Lineup: Haley Craig, Julia Grosso (Kate Colvin 18'), Laveni Vaka, Maggie Mace, Sh'nia Gordon, Abi Hugh, Shea Moyer, Taylor Smith (Daniela Todd 82'), Kelli Van Treeck (Julianna Cagle 82'), Kiara Locklear and Emily Thompson (Kathrynn Gonzalález 64').

Unused Substitutes: Allie Long, Ella Simpson and Bella Hara.

Interim Head Coach: Paul Jennison.

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On the final result...

"It's a good win obviously, 4-0," Namazi said. "They were a little unlucky getting the red card very early in the game and that kind of put us in the driver's seat. Our play in the first half, I wasn't happy with to be honest. We made some adjustments in the second half in our formation and that gave us a little bit more of the ball and not turning it over so much. We dictated from there and their chances were very limited if any."

On the match next week against Dallas Trinity FC and the goal differential possibility...

"That game is going to be the decider," Namazi said. "For me, that's a playoff game. They're tied with us and play a game before they play us. At the same time, with that game if we can put ourselves ahead with a win against our head-to-head rival, I think it puts us in the driver's seat going into the last two games of the season."

Midfielder Justina Gaynor

On being a part of the largest win in club history...

"I think it was good for us," Gaynor said. "We finally put some of our chances away which we've been struggling to do. It felt good that we were finally able to hit the back of the net a couple of times, take a little bit of a deep breath and find our rhythm."

Forward Loza Abera

On the final 4-0 win and earning her first brace of the Spring slate...

"I'm so happy," Abera said. "This was the first brace for me this half of the seasona and we won 4-0. This momentum gives us confidence for the future to win the upcoming games. I'm so happy to be a part of this win."

Forward Alyssa Walker

On the message to the team after the third goal...

"We're in a position for playoffs and if we win out, we have a lot of control into getting into the playoffs. It's a possibility that it could come down to goal differential, so those goals are just as important. Scoring as many goals and getting them into the back of the net as much as we can. That was in the back of our minds but once you get the taste of scoring a goal, you just want to keep going."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 23, 2026

DC Power FC Shuts out Fort Lauderdale, 4-0 - DC Power FC

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