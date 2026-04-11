Three DC Power Football Club Players Called up to Respective National Teams

Published on April 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - Three DC Power FC players will travel to represent their national teams on the international stage. Forward Jaydah Bedoya (Puerto Rico), Defender Claire Constant and Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino will be available for their national teams.

Bedoya will appear with the Puerto Rico Women's National Team in the CONCACAF Women's Qualifiers against Mexico on Saturday, April 18 in Toluca, Mexico. Constant is available for the Haiti Women's National Team and scored at the 80th minute to seal Haiti's 5-0 victory against Anguilla in the CONCACAF Women's Qualifiers on Thursday, April 9 in Le Gosier, Guadeloupe. Aquino will be competing with the Australia Women's National Team in the FIFA Series 2026 on Saturday, April 11 against Malawi and against Kenya/India, date and time to be announced.

DC Power FC will play its next home match at Audi Field on Wednesday, April 22 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.







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