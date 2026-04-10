Sporting JAX Women Head South for Clash with Familiar Foe

Published on April 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting Club Jacksonville women's team (13-4-5, 44 pts) will take to the road to face Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-9-8, 23 pts), whose win on Monday clinched a Gainbridge Super League Playoffs berth for Sporting JAX. Those pleasantries won't be sticking around on Saturday, though, as both teams look to build a new win streak.

Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Sporting JAX

Saturday, April 11 at 4:00 p.m.

Beyond Bancard Field | Davie, FL

What to Watch

Sporting JAX may have clinched a Playoff berth, but there's still work to be done. More wins could see the squad guarantee a home playoff match, and potentially even the No. 1 seed, which would allow them to host both the semifinal and final. Lexington SC lingers closely in second place, just four points behind. Every match matters, and every point counts.

Fort Lauderdale currently sits seventh in the standings, but don't let that fool you. This is a team that's coming off their first win since November, and they're ready to keep the momentum rolling. This will be the fourth time these teams meet this season, with the latest coming at Beyond Bancard Field on March 14. The 2-0 win saw the debut of Georgia Brown's viral golfing celebration, but the team will be looking elsewhere for celebrations as Brown was recently called up to the Scotland Women's National Team.

Fort Lauderdale hasn't had the season they hoped, but they still display impressive efficiency. Despite taking the least amount of shots (199) in the league, they measure up third in conversion rate (16%). This team doesn't take many shots, but they make the most of it when they do.

Even with a postseason spot locked up, the mission remains unchanged for Sporting JAX. They'll look to capitalize on Saturday's showdown, and come away from Broward County with three points once again.

Where to Watch

Fans can stream this match, along with every 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League match, live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.