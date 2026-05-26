Six Sporting JAX Players Named to Gainbridge Super League All-League Teams

Published on May 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Six Sporting JAX players received 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League All-League selections, with midfielder Ashlyn Puerta and forward Paige Kenton being named to the All-League First Team in their first professional seasons.

Receiving All-League Second Team selections were goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks, defender Georgia Brown, midfielder Sophie Jones and forward Baylee DeSmit. The six total selections were the most of any team in the league, with the next most belonging to Lexington SC (4). The 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League All-League Teams were voted on by each club's technical staff following the conclusion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League regular season.

Puerta's rookie season was one for the books, scoring 12 goals and recording a league-high 7 assists. This included a hat trick in just her fifth start, along with becoming the fastest player to reach 10 goals in Gainbridge Super League history (946 minutes). The U.S. Youth National Team star is no stranger to all-league accolades either, receiving three Player of the Month awards, including the season's first Player of the Month honor.

Despite entering the season as a defender, Kenton's rookie campaign saw her take on an offensive approach, becoming one of the league's greatest threats on the attack with 10 goals and 7 assists. The Delaware native also stacked awards throughout the season, being named to the Team of the Month three times, including November's Player of the Month award.

Sporting JAX dominated the All-League Second Team as well with four selections, twice as many as the next most, Spokane Zephyr FC with two. Leading the pack was goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks, who provided a reliable presence in the net. Her remarkable season consisted of 10 clean sheets and 58 saves, earning recognitions such as February's Player of the Month award and October's Save of the Month.

Baylee DeSmit, Georgia Brown, and captain Sophie Jones rounded out the award recipients for Sporting JAX in the All-League Second Team standing. DeSmit, the 2023 USL W League Golden Boot recipient, recorded a strong 12 goals and two assists in the regular season. Brown, who has served as a consistent player for the Senior Scotland National Team, served as a blockade in the backfield for Sporting JAX all season, and made her way in front of the posts to record two goals for her team. Jones, the club's captain, stood as a firm force in the midfield helping bring the ball to the net. She is one of three players on the team who has played and started in all 28 games of the regular season.

Each of these players has stepped up and delivered all season," Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam said. "They have continued to raise the standards every day and been a massive part of everything we've accomplished, and I am pleased they are receiving the recognition they deserve."

These players were part of a historic inaugural season in which Sporting JAX won 16 matches, making the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs as the season's sole expansion team.

Fans can learn more by visiting sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 26, 2026

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