Mackenzie George Makes Second Team in First Season with Carolina Ascent

Published on May 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League announced today that Carolina Ascent forward Mackenzie George has been named to the All-League Second Team.

In her first season in Charlotte after joining from Brooklyn FC, George quickly became a key piece of Carolina's attack. The forward was the only player on the roster to appear in all 28 regular season matches, providing a relentless presence up top throughout the campaign.

George finished the regular season with three goals and two assists while consistently stretching opposing backlines with her work rate, movement, and physicality. Her selection gives Carolina three All-League honorees this season, joining First Team selections Jill Aguilera and Sydney Studer.

"Mackenzie has been a great signing for us," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "From the moment she arrived from Brooklyn, she's been a positive influence in the locker room and within the team. We've been so happy with the level she's shown throughout the season. She's such a tough matchup for opposing teams because of how competitive she is. So much of Mackenzie's work can go unnoticed, but she's been sensational for us all year. I'm really glad she's getting this recognition."

The forward also delivered one of the biggest moments in club history in the Gainbridge Super League Semifinal against Sporting JAX. George scored the game-winning goal in the sixth minute to send the Ascent to the club's first league final.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 26, 2026

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