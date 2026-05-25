Carolina Ascent Advances to Super League Final, Defeats Sporting JAX 1-0

Published on May 24, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Carolina Ascent are heading to the Gainbridge Super League Final after earning a 1-0 road victory over Sporting JAX.

In raging hot Florida temperatures, Carolina grabbed the lead early and didn't reliquish it. Mackenzie George scored her fourth goal of the season within the first ten minutes, standing as the game-winner. Sydney Martinez made seven saves in the victory.

The Ascent nearly grabbed the lead inside the opening minute. After winning a corner kick moments into the match, Mia Corbin whipped a dangerous service into the six-yard box that ricocheted off a combination of goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks and the crossbar.

Carolina's bright start paid off just minutes later.

After winning the ball in midfield, George carried it forward nearly 25 yards before slipping a pass to Riley Parker at the edge of the box. Parker drove into space before completing a give-and-go with George, who finished off the move for the game's decisive goal in the sixth minute.

Dangerous once again from set pieces, Corbin continued to deliver dangerous service into the area throughout the first half. In the 24th minute, she picked out Jenna Butler at the back post, but the defender's header rattled off the crossbar.

Sporting JAX began to grow into the match as the half progressed. The hosts controlled much of the possession and had registered seven shots by the 32nd minute, though few seriously tested Martinez. Jacksonville's best opportunity of the half came late when Baylee DeSmit spun free for a low strike, but Martinez got down well to make the save and preserve Carolina's lead heading into halftime.

Sporting JAX came out aggressively after the break in search of a quick equalizer. Just two minutes into the second half, DeSmit raced onto a long ball and fired low, forcing Martinez into a diving stop. Moments later, DeSmit found herself on the end of another dangerous chance inside the six-yard box, but Jill Aguilera recovered with a crucial last-ditch touch to deny the attempt.

Carolina nearly doubled its advantage in the 54th minute through Parker on the counterattack. Carrying the ball from midfield, the winger surged forward and unleashed a driven low shot that Kaitlyn Parks pushed away. Seconds later, the rebound fell to Aguilera at the top of the box, but her first-time effort was gathered by Parks.

Martinez produced her best save of the game in the 75th minute. Georgia Brown rose unmarked in the box and directed a header toward the bottom corner, but Martinez sprawled full stretch to make a sensational one-handed stop and keep the clean sheet intact.

The Ascent were incredibly disciplined in the final 15 minutes after allowing the Brown chance, not allowing any space for Sporting JAX to create. Transitioning the other way in the 88th minute was George. On tired legs, the forward pushed on persistently and set up Audrey Coleman. The substitute cut on her left and forced Parks into a big save to give Jacksonville a glimmer of hope.

In the end, the Ascent held firm and punched their ticket to the club's first-ever league final. Carolina will travel to face Lexington SC in the Gainbridge Super League Final on May 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

POST-GAME SOUND

Head Coach Philip Poole on heading to the team's first final:

""I thought today was a battle. It was great to score early in such a back-and-forth game. There were moments where I thought we were going to find a second goal, and moments where it felt like they might grab the equalizer. But overall, it was a strong performance and a hard-fought win."

Poole on digging in in the scorching conditions:

"It was great to see such a quick attacking transition, along with a great cross and a great finish from Mackenzie. I thought we created a lot of dangerous moments. We hit the bar twice in the first half, and Parks made a great save for Jacksonville off a set piece. It was a really back-and-forth match with both teams creating quality chances. Jacksonville had some good opportunities as well, so both teams had to dig in defensively and continue pushing for the game. I'm really happy with the way we defended, and I'm also pleased with the number of chances we were able to create."

Poole on the final ahead against Lexington:

""I think Lexington built a really strong team this year, so they're very different from the group they had last season. They're a good club with a great coach and a lot of quality players, so it's going to be another tough test. We beat them at home a few weeks ago, and then we drew 1-1 at their place when they equalized in the 98th minute. We know we can compete with them, and we know we can handle them."

Mackenzie George on scoring the game-winner:

""It means a lot, especially since I hadn't scored all spring. The way the goal happened with Parker made it even more special. To have it come in a game like this and then for the team to battle and hold them off for another 84 minutes feels incredible. It was a total team effort."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 24, 2026

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