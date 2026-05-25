Lexington SC Women to Host Carolina Ascent FC in 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Final

Published on May 24, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The matchup is set. The Lexington Sporting Club women will host Carolina Ascent FC in the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Final on Saturday, May 30.

Carolina entered the Playoffs as the No. 3 seed and defeated Sporting Club Jacksonville in the semifinal round, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon to advance.

As the No. 1 seed, Lexington was guaranteed home field advantage throughout the Playoffs, including the Final.

The Gals in Green faced the Ascent three times this season, posting a 1W-1L-1D record. Addie McCain, Alyssa Bourgeois and McKenzie Weinert each scored for Lexington against the North Carolina side, while Audrey Coleman, Riley Parker and Emily Morris found the back of the net for Carolina.

The Lexington-Carolina fixture, featuring the two best defenses in the league, has been a low-scoring tie all season. Only once did either club manage to score multiple goals in a single match, with Lexington doing so in a 2-1 victory on Feb. 7.

Tickets to the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Final start at just $5 before fees.

Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.







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