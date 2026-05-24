Carolina Ascent Kicks off Playoff Semi-Final Match Tonight at 5 p.m. against Sporting Club Jacksonville

Published on May 24, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Carolina Ascent are set to take on Sporting Club Jacksonville in the semi-finals of the Gainbridge Super League playoffs, tonight at 5 p.m. at Hodges Stadium. The match will be streamed live on the Peacock network.

The winner of this Sunday's match will head to the championship for the first time in club history. Carolina earned its second consecutive trip to the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs with an exceptional second half of the season. This spring marks the club's longest winning streak and longest undefeated streak.

Winning the past six matches, 10 of their last 11, Carolina Ascent enters the 2026 playoffs as the league's hottest team. The Ascent knocked off Sporting JAX on the league's final day, denying them from capturing the Players' Shield. The 11-game unbeaten run is tied for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Fans are invited to our watch party at QC Pour House, located at 200 W Tremont Ave., #101, Charlotte, NC 28203. There will be free giveaways and a raffle for those in attendance.

Fans can watch the match live on Peacock.

Who: Carolina Ascent FC at Sporting Club Jacksonville

When: Saturday May 24th at 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Jacksonville, FL - Hodges Stadium

Media Information:

The match will be streamed live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 24, 2026

Carolina Ascent Kicks off Playoff Semi-Final Match Tonight at 5 p.m. against Sporting Club Jacksonville - Carolina Ascent FC

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