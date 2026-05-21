Carolina Ascent, U.S. Women's National Field Hockey & Capelli Partnered for Ceremonial Jersey Swap

Published on May 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Before Carolina Ascent FC took the pitch for the final regular season home match of the season last Saturday night, the club united with the U.S. Women's National Field Hockey Team and Capelli Sport to celebrate women's sports on a national stage.

Right before kickoff, four U.S. Women's National Field Hockey players joined four Carolina Ascent players for a ceremonial jersey swap. Ashley Sessa, Jillian Wolgemuth, Caroline Ramsey and Bethany Dykema came together with Rylee Baisden, Macey Bader, Stella Spitzer and Sydney Studer, for a

moment bigger than the match itself.

Capelli Sport marks a significant milestone with a moment defined by a series of meaningful firsts, by bringing together two sports, two key partnerships and elite female athletes at pivotal stages in their respective journeys.

As the U.S. Women's National Field Hockey Team prepares for the 2026 FIH World Cup this August in Belgium and the Netherlands, and Carolina Ascent approaches the Gainbridge Super League semifinals, the collaboration reflects a shared sense of momentum, ambition and purpose.

The initiative underscores Capelli Sport's continued commitment to supporting female athletes, strengthening strategic partnerships and connecting sports communities. By aligning these moments, the brand reinforces its role in creating platforms where athletes and organizations can grow together.

"We're proud to partner with Capelli Sport in creating a moment that celebrates and showcases elite women's sports and the power of collaboration," said Randy Campbell, Vice President of Marketing for Carolina Ascent.

Rooted in sport and driven by athlete development, Capelli Sport remains focused on empowering players to perform with confidence both on and off the field. As the company continues to expand its global network, moments like these highlight the impact of that mission in action.

Capelli Sport Founder & CEO George Altirs adds, "Strong partnerships are at the heart of everything we do. This moment shows what's possible when like-minded organizations come together with a shared vision-to elevate athletes, connect communities, and create something bigger than any one team or sport."

The jersey swap highlights the continued growth, visibility and support for women's sports here in Charlotte and internationally.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 21, 2026

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