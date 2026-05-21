Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at Rhode Island FC: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Published on May 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn FC Men continue their USL Championship campaign on the road this Saturday, May 23, at 7:30 pm ET when they travel north to take on Rhode Island FC in a nationally televised match on CBS Sports Network.

Last time out in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, Brooklyn fell 2-0 to Group 5 challenger Hartford Athletic, despite a strong performance from the home side. Brooklyn currently sits at third in the group (1-1-0), just one point behind the leaders, Portland Hearts of Pine and Hartford Athletic.

Brooklyn is looking to get back on track in league play against Rhode Island FC, who are also coming off a defeat in cup action. They lost away 2-1 to USL League One side Portland Heart of Pines in their latest contest.

Veteran Forward JJ Williams and Defender Jojea Kwizera lead the scoring charts for Rhode Island FC this season with 3 goals each as the club has struggled for consistency. Last year, Rhode Island moved to its brand new 10,000-seat soccer-specific stadium, and the club made it to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to eventual champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

This is the first time Brooklyn FC will visit Rhode Island. Midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi and Goalkeeper Jackson Lee have been two notable players for Brooklyn this year, and both played for Rhode Island in the past. Defender Vuk Latinovich will look to continue his positive start to the season, as he leads the league with 71 clearances thus far.

Following this match, Brooklyn continues its road trip as they take on Sporting JAX on Sunday, May 31, at 2:00 p.m. ET at Hodges Stadium. The men return home for their next USL Cup fixture vs. Portland Hearts of Pine in Group 5, Round 3. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







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