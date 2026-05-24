Brooklyn FC Falls, 4-1, to Rhode Island FC on the Road

Published on May 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Pawtucket, Rhode Island - Brooklyn FC returned to USL Championship action this weekend and lost 4-1 away to Rhode Island FC.

Brooklyn FC (2-1-7) made its first-ever trip to Centreville Bank Stadium as it reached the third-way mark of its inaugural season. Rhode Island FC started the match with lots of pressure, but some strong saves from Goalkeeper Jackson Lee kept the game scoreless.

In the 13th minute, Rhode Island had its first shot on target following a towering header from Forward JJ Williams, but it fell comfortably into Lee's hands. Chaos in the Brooklyn box around the 22nd minute led to two more remarkable saves from Lee, including a clearance off the goal line and a shot from Williams that hit the crossbar before being saved by Lee.

Rhode Island's pressure eventually led to an opening goal from midfielder Jojea Kwizera in the 39th minute, who shot from the left side of the box just past the outstretched hand of Lee.

Brooklyn FC gained some control of the run of play with three consecutive corners around the 41st minute, but were unable to get the equalizer and headed into halftime down 1-0.

The opening of the second half brought more attacking success for Brooklyn. In the 52nd minute, midfielder CJ Olney played a pinpoint cross from the left wing, but forward Markus Anderson's header went just wide.

10 minutes later, Brooklyn found its breakthrough and tied up the match. Olney scored from the left wing as his floated ball bounced off the far post and into the back of the net for his first-ever Brooklyn FC goal.

Rhode Island responded in the 72nd minute as Kwizera got his second goal of the match, running down the right wing, cutting onto his left foot, and curling a screamer past Lee.

Brooklyn FC kept attacking the Rhode Island goal, and reinforcements were brought in through the Puerto Rican international Jaden Servania, who entered the match in the 76th minute.

Unfortunately, it was not enough as JJ Williams got a late brace, with goals in the 82nd and 85th minute to seal the win for Rhode Island.

SCORING SUMMARY

Brooklyn FC: CJ Olney 62 ¬Â²

Rhode Island FC: Jojea Kwizera 39', 72 ¬Â², JJ Williams 82 ¬Â², 85 ¬Â²

DISCPLINE

Brooklyn FC: Gabriel Alves 46 ¬Â² (Yellow), Tommy McNamara 90+3 ¬Â² (Yellow)

Rhode Island FC: Hugo Bacharach 17' (Yellow), JJ Williams 30' (Yellow), Zachary Herivaux 76 ¬Â² (Yellow), Clay Holstad 80 ¬Â² (Yellow)

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Jackson Lee; Gabriel Alves, Vuk Latinovich, Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Ryan McLaughlin, CJ Olney Jr., Malik Pinto (Jaden Servania 76'), Tommy McNamara (C), Markus Anderson, Stefan Stojanovic (Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. 56'), Abdoulaye Kanté (Peter Mangione 56')

Unused Substitutes: Lukas Burns, Callum Frogson, Rocco Romeo, Shaan Hundal

Rhode Island FC - Koke Vegas (C); Nick Scardina, Aldair Sanchez, Karifa Yao, Hamady Diop (Grant Stoneman 78'), Hugo Bacharach (Agustin Rodríguez 69'), Jojea Kwizera (Frank Nodarse 85'), Clay Holstad, Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Noah Fuson 78'), Leo Afonso (Zachary Herivaux 69'), J.J. Williams

Unused Substitutes: Alejandro Castro, Christian Dorsey

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC MEN

Brooklyn FC Men heads back on the road to face Sporting JAX next Sunday, May 31 at 2:00 PM ET.

The boys return home to Maimonides Park for another Prinx Tires USL Cup to face Portland Hearts of Pine on June 7 at 3:00 PM ET.

Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.