Carolina Ascent Heads to Jacksonville for Semi-Final Showdown

Published on May 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The playoffs have arrived. Carolina Ascent will head to Jacksonville to take on Sporting JAX in the Gainbridge Super League Semi-Finals Sunday evening with the winner heading to the championship match for the first time. Here is everything you need to know.

Match Details

Date: May 24

When: 5:00 PM

Where: Hodges Stadium

Opponent: Sporting JAX

What We'll Be Wearing: Carolina Ascent will wear their HOME kits on the road this weekend.

Watch: Peacock

Watch Party at QC Pourhouse!

Sunday, May 24 | 5:00 PM

200 W Tremont Ave. #101, Charlotte, NC 28203

Playoff Standings

Carolina Ascent FC:

14-7-6 (3rd Place - 51 points)

Form: WWWWW

Playoff History: 0-1 (1-2 loss AET vs. Ft. Lauderdale in 2025)

Sporting JAX:

16-7-5 (2nd Place - 53 points)

Form: LWWLL

Playoff History: First playoff match

Winning their last six matches and 10 of their in their last 11, Carolina Ascent enters the 2026 playoffs as the league's hottest team. The Ascent knocked off Sporting JAX on the league's final day, denying the Florida side from capturing the Players' Shield. The 11-game unbeaten run is tied for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Head-To-Head

The Ascent have taken five points from their four matchups with Jacksonville, holding a 1-1-2 record. None bigger than their most recent matchup.

September 13: Carolina Ascent overcame a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw at Sporting Jax. Maddie Mercado and Alyssa Walker bagged the two goals for the Ascent, who overcame a 0-2 deficit at halftime.

September 28: Carolina Ascent fell in a seven-goal thriller in the second game of the series, losing to Sporting Jax 4-3 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Jacksonville's Ashlyn Puerta's first half hat-trick was enough as Mackenzie George scored a second-half brace to bring the Ascent back into the game.

January 31: Carolina Ascent lost on a last-minute winner in the first match of the Spring schedule 1-0 at Sporting Jax. Jacksonville's Jade Pennock scored in the 87th minute to steal all three points.

May 16: On the regular season's final day, Carolina Ascent captured a 3-1 home win, locking up the third seed in the playoffs in front of the second-largest crowd in club history. After falling behind early, the Ascent scored three answered from Shea Groom, Tyler Lussi, and Jill Aguilera to grab all three points and give the Players' Shield to Lexington instead of the hoping Sporting JAX.

The Playoff Bracket

Prior to Carolina and Jacksonville squaring off in their semi-final, Lexington and Dallas Trinity will compete on Saturday to determine the other finalist. Should Dallas and Carolina both advance, the final will be held at American Legion Memorial Stadium on May 30. Tickets for the potential final are available starting at $20.

CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETS

Players to Watch

Aguilera continued her sensational season with an olimpico goal in the regular season finale. The defender followed up her banner campaign in 2025 with another strong one, finishing the regular season with four goals and three assists and leading the league with 50 chances created.

Goalkeeper Sydney Martinez remains the rock in goal for the Ascent. Since claiming the starting spot this Spring, Martinez has posted a 10-0-1 record, allowing only four goals in that timeframe.

Ashlyn Puerta picked up the 2025/26 Golden Playmaker Award this week for her seven assists this season, joining Aguilera as the league's only two winners.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 21, 2026

Carolina Ascent Heads to Jacksonville for Semi-Final Showdown - Carolina Ascent FC

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