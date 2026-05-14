Preview: Carolina Ascent Closes Regular Season against League Leaders Sporting JAX

Published on May 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - In a blockbuster matchup to close the regular season, Carolina Ascent takes on Sporting JAX at American Legion Memorial Stadium Saturday night in a potential playoff preview. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: May 16

When: 7:00 PM

Where: American Legion Memorial Stadium

Opponent: Sporting JAX

Watch: Peacock and TV64

Tickets:

SINGLE-GAME

GROUP

DRINKS ON THE PITCH

FAMILY FOUR PACK

Know Before You Go

League Standing

Carolina Ascent FC: 14-7-6 (3rd Place - 48 points)

Last Time Out: 3-0 win at Fort Lauderdale United FC on May 9

Sporting JAX: 16-6-5 (1st Place - 53 points)

Last Time Out: 1-0 win at DC Power on May 6

The Ascent continue to be the hottest team in the league, having won their last five matches and going ten unbeaten. Carolina's current winning and undefeated streaks are each one result from equaling the club's record marks, having logged a six-game winning streak between March 23-April 26, 2025 and an 11-game undefeated streak between Aug. 17-Nov. 9, 2024.

Head-To-Head

The Ascent have taken two points from their three matchups with Jacksonville, holding a 0-1-2 record.

September 13: Carolina Ascent overcame a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw at Sporting Jax. Maddie Mercado and Alyssa Walker bagged the two goals for the Ascent, who overcame a 0-2 deficit at halftime.

September 28: Carolina Ascent fell in a seven-goal thriller in the second game of the series, losing to Sporting Jax 4-3 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Jacksonville's Ashlyn Puerta's first half hat-trick was enough as Mackenzie George scored a second-half brace to bring the Ascent back into the game.

January 31: Carolina Ascent lost on a last-minute winner in the first match of the Spring schedule 1-0 at Sporting Jax. Jacksonville's Jade Pennock scored in the 87th minute to steal all three points.

Playoff Positioning

This game could prove to be a pivotal one in the grand scheme of where things fall after Saturday.

Sporting JAX will clinch the Players' Shield with a win/draw OR a Lexington SC draw/loss vs. Tampa Bay Sun

Carolina Ascent FC will clinch a top-two finish with a win AND a Lexington loss vs. Tampa

Should the Ascent win AND Lexington defeats Tampa, Lexington will win the Players' Shield.

Players to Watch

Mia Corbin recorded a goal and assist in the 3-0 win against Fort Lauderdale United and became the second player in Super League history to record 20 goal contributions for a single club, recording 16 goals and five assists over the club's first two seasons.

Puerta enters Saturday's contest with 19 goal contributions this season, recording 12 goals and seven assists in the campaign. She has recorded seven goals and five assists in 12 road appearances this season as she looks to become the second player to record 20 goal contributions in a regular season campaign.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 14, 2026

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